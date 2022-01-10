Akura Medical, A New Shifamed Portfolio Company, Closes $25M in an Oversubscribed Series A1 Financing

"Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a large market that is currently underserved due to limitations of existing treatment options," stated Bihua Chen, Founder and Managing Member of Cormorant Asset Management. "We are excited to lead this round and believe there is ample room for improvement over existing treatments. Akura Medical's differentiated technology has the potential to overcome these shortcomings with its elegant mechanical thrombectomy solution."

VTE includes both deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot in a deep vein, as well as pulmonary embolism (PE), which occurs when a DVT breaks free and travels to the lungs, blocking some or all blood supply. Annually in the U.S., there are roughly 900K VTE cases which contribute to 100K patient deaths.1 Recently, mechanical thrombectomy devices have been used to treat high-risk VTE patients; however, current options are inefficient, procedurally complex, can result in significant blood loss, and have difficulty reaching the target anatomy.

"Akura Medical's mechanical thrombectomy device is designed to simplify the procedure and integrate various mechanisms to efficiently and effectively remove blood clots," commented Amr Salahieh, Founder of Shifamed and Chairman of the Board of Akura Medical. "We are extremely pleased to close this oversubscribed round of financing. The strong interest from investors validates the clear unmet need in this space and we look forward to expanding our world-class team as we drive towards the next development milestones."

About Akura Medical, Inc.

Akura Medical, a privately held portfolio company of Shifamed LLC, is developing a next generation thrombectomy device that aims to simplify thrombectomy through an easy to use, single pass procedure that efficiently removes blood clots. To learn more about Akura Medical, please visit www.akuramed.com.

About Shifamed, LLC.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed LLC is a highly specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to lead longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com.

