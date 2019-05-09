Akuting Launches first bpm'online clients on Canadian Cloud

MONTREAL and BOSTON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuting, a provider of Sales and Marketing optimization solutions, is delighted to announce it successfully implemented the first bpm'online clients, Bâtirente and the City of Fort Saskatchewan, on its new Canadian Cloud.

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM. Its products include out-of-the-box best practice processes for marketing, sales, and service to help businesses all over the world accelerate the four key pillars of the transformation cycle: implementation, adoption, alignment and change.

"Akuting has been an outstanding resource in the selection and implementation of bpm'online as a CRM solution for Bâtirente. The data hosting capacity in Canada, Akuting's understanding of our needs and the flexibility of the solution have been important criteria for us in choosing bpm'online," said Eric Filion, Chief Operating Officer at Bâtirente.

"Bpm'online has been an excellent resource for us. The flexibility of the platform allows us to customize it for our needs, both from an investment attraction and business retention perspective. It allows us to easily manage the data we require to deliver the services our resident's demand of our department," said Mark Morrissey, Director of Economic Development at the City of Fort Saskatchewan.

Sharing common values of excellence, expertise and innovation Akuting and bpm'online are committed to empowering clients with the intelligent low-code, CRM and BPM technologies that help businesses manage the complete customer journey and accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations. With the SaaS market to surpass $112.8 billion by 2019, cloud-based CRM solutions will accelerate the digital transformation of companies providing them with the needed level of agility and flexibility to constantly reinvent their organizations to meet the needs of the ever-demanding digitally native customers.

Akuting Services Inc. helps innovative companies accelerate their growth by assisting in the digital transformation of the client experience and the optimization of the Sales and Marketing process. Learn more at www.akuting.com.

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE! For more information, please visit www.bpmonline.com.

Bâtirente is a group retirement system created in 1987 at the initiative of the CSN. It allows 22,000 workers, grouped in 300 labour unions, to benefit from pension plans tailored to their needs by pooling their savings. A pioneer in responsible investing in Quebec, Bâtirente believes that actively managing its investee companies' environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks helps ensure long-term economic and social development, as well as sound capitalization of the pension plan, which are both required for sustainable financial performance.

Home to more than 26,000 people, the City of Fort Saskatchewan is a vibrant economic and cultural hub located just 15 minutes northeast of Edmonton on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River.

