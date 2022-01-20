AKVIS Noise Buster AI 12.0: AI-Powered Noise Reduction Technologies to Enhance Photos!

PERM, Russia, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS is excited to announce the release of AKVIS Noise Buster AI 12.0, the AI-powered noise reduction software. Version 12.0 provides trained neural networks, a redesigned user interface, support for RAW files of new cameras, and other changes.

AKVIS Noise Buster AI efficiently removes digital noise and grain in images. The software reduces both luminance and color noise without spoiling other aspects of the photo. It allows users to obtain professional-quality photos in any shooting conditions.

Version 12.0 integrates innovative technologies of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The program includes three modes: Weak Noise, Strong Noise, and Strong Compression with Noise. Depending on the selected mode, the program uses the appropriate neural network. For manual refining of the result obtained by AI, there are the Post-Processing tweaks. The new version, based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, successfully copes with various types of defects and enhances grainy photos.

The recent version offers the redesigned user interface and the new program icon. Also, the update provides support for RAW files of new cameras and significant improvements in compatibility, performance, and stability.

AKVIS offers to download AKVIS Noise Buster AI 12.0 from akvis.com and evaluate all features during the 10-day trial period without activation.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 and macOS 10.12-12.0 — 64-bit. It can be used as a standalone application and as a plugin filter with photo editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, etc.

The program supports a multi-language interface. It is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), and Japanese.

AKVIS Noise Buster AI comes in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions (lifetime licenses), with differing levels of functionality. The Home license sells for $ 49.00. The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Noise Buster AI 12.0 for only $14.95.

For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

About the Program: akvis.com/en/noise-buster/index.php

Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, 83422121661, [email protected]

