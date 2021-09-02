AKVIS Sketch 24.5: Digital Art & Pencil Drawings Creator

PERM, Russia, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Sketch, photo to drawing software for Windows and Mac. Version 24.5 includes the redesigned user interface, an extended list of the supported RAW files, bug fixes and stability improvements.

AKVIS Sketch is the leading photo to sketch software. The program turns images into black and white and color pencil drawings that compete with hand-drawn art.

AKVIS Sketch 24.5 Photo to Pencil Drawing

The program is equipped with an extensive range of creative features. It includes three rendering styles: Classic, Artistic, and Maestro; each with dozens of presets and fully customizable parameters and decoration options to create a unique and authentic artwork.

The software has gained huge popularity from the very beginning when it included a few photo-to-sketch conversion sliders. Over the years, AKVIS Sketch has become widely used by graphic enthusiasts, as well as by professionals, design and animation studios, and video game creators.

In the press and media, the program is featured as "some of the best image processing programs on the market", "the software that people have been dreaming of", "very close to the results a real artist would get", "so entertaining and inviting", and "the possibilities are endless and — lots of fun."

Version 24.5 brings the software right up to date with a new interface. The standard AKVIS interface is re-designed to provide a modern experience. The program icon has also been changed. Now users can enjoy creating works of art in a new environment.

Additionally, the update offers some improvements, support for more RAW files, and better program stability.

Download AKVIS Sketch 24.5 from akvis.com and try its exclusive features during the 10-day trial period.

Giving users complete freedom and variability of use, AKVIS Sketch is available as a standalone application and a plugin filter for AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, and other compatible graphics editors. The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-11.0 - 64-bit.

The product comes in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions (lifetime licenses), with differing levels of functionality. The Home license sells for $ 72.00. The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Sketch 24.5 for only $14.95. For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

About the Program: akvis.com/en/sketch/index.php

Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, [email protected], 83422121661

SOURCE AKVIS Lab

Related Links

http://akvis.com

