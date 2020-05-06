Al Amiri Hospital Leading the Path in Kuwait to Digital Transformation Through its Implementation of Harris Healthcare's Software

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Amiri Hospital, the presidential hospital of the Kuwait Ministry of Health, in Kuwait City, has completed the implementation of Harris QCPR at its state-of-the-art 415 bed expansion. Al Amiri is a leader in Kuwait's digital transformation and this first step has streamlined the patient registration and clinical documentation processes at the healthcare organization while increasing patient safety, provider efficiency and promoting standardization of care.

Pictured is Harris Healthcare's Vice President Dave Gersh and Deputy Director Anwar Alrashed of Al Amiri Hospital along with Adnan Al Rayes, VIRTUS Program Manager and Harris Healthcare and Virtus staff. Pictured is Harris Healthcare's Vice President Dave Gersh and Deputy Director Anwar Alrashed of Al Amiri Hospital along with Adnan Al Rayes, VIRTUS Program Manager and Harris Healthcare and Virtus staff.

The project's success was the result of a tight collaboration between Amiri's experts with Virtus Health IT, a leading Kuwait Health IT service provider, and Harris Healthcare.

With this implementation, Al Amiri is one step closer to achieving its vision of digital transformation. Dave Gersh, Vice President at Harris Healthcare, said: "It's our honor to work with Al Amiri and Virtus staff and witness the formidable results brought about by the deployment of the QCPR enterprise-wide solution." Gersh adds: "We look forward to growing with Amiri and Virtus in Kuwait."

By eliminating manual entries, Amiri Hospital' nurses and physicians can now spend more quality time with patients and are promptly made aware of critical changes in their status. The system has been of great utility in CAMA (Covid-19 Acute Management Area).

Virtus' Program Manager Mr. Adnan Al Rayes said that "We have had a great collaboration with Harris Healthcare's clinical and technical teams to examine and evaluate how we could enhance Amiri Hospital' workflow processes so that we not only improved the patient care experience but streamlined clinical practices. Furthermore, we have integrated several first of a kind capability such as a Smart Pharmacy, ePrescription, Patient Portal, and Telemedicine; all of which are focused on making people's lives better, from the patient to the clinician at the bedside and all the way through the health system. The current deployment is all set to serve as a Health Information exchange platform for the Amiri Governorate."

Harris Healthcare is focused on building innovative solutions to address the healthcare challenges faced globally, such as the shortage of human resources and funds. "We've reengineered the clinical documentation process for clinicians. Our streamlined clinical documentation workflow and intuitive design help save precious time and effort for busy clinicians," said Gersh.

About Al Amiri Hospital

The 418-bed Amiri hospital was built in 1980's and expanded by adding the Sabah Al Ahmed Cardiology and Thunayan Al Ghanem Gastroenterology centers. In 2012, as part of its vision to expand the nation's bed-capacity from 7,500 (in 2010) to 13,000 beds (in 2022), the Government of Kuwait awarded the contract for the construction of a design-build 415-bed extension to Amiri Hospital to the joint venture lead by The Al Essa Group a core member of Virtus Holding. The expansion project was handed over on 26th November 2018.

The project consists of a new story tower, including 381 inpatient and 34 outpatient beds. The program includes ICU, CCU, Dialysis, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Outpatient Clinics, Physical Therapy and Laboratories.

With a robust Computing Infrastructure platform that supports state-of-the-art technologies, ranging from an EHR (Harris QCPR) - enabled Hospital Information System, a smart pharmacy, a Perioperative system (Picis) and a patient portal, the new Amiri expansion has earned the repute of being one of the most IT Enabled healthcare facility driving Digital Transformation in Kuwait.

About Virtus Health Informatics

Headquartered in Kuwait, Virtus Health Informatics (VHI) is an Integrator of Health-IT, Digital and business solutions that help healthcare organizations and professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and impact patient care.

VHI builds Health Information Platforms - a combination of specialized technology and services, from datacenter set-up, to converged networks, to workflow analysis, to software implementation and customization, to user training and system adoption, to operation and maintenance.

VHI is at the forefront of digital transformation of Healthcare in Kuwait.

For more details, visit http://virtushealthit.com/

About Harris Healthcare:

Harris Healthcare is a global, leading provider of award-winning Digital Health Solutions that improve the safety, quality, and efficiency of patient care. Harris Healthcare provides proven, flexible solutions that make our clients successful by streamlining processes, increasing productivity, and driving positive clinical outcomes. For more details, visit http://www.harrishealthcare.com

Contact Ryan Brunswick,

[email protected]

# 571-267-3928 x74230

Andrea Ernst-Bissinger,

[email protected]

1 800 393-0278 x 74105

SOURCE Harris Healthcare