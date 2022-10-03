AL Amyloidosis Market to Showcase Growth at a CAGR of 7.24% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The AL amyloidosis market is expected to show positive growth owing to the factors such as increased incidence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2019–2032).

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's AL Amyloidosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, AL amyloidosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the AL Amyloidosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the AL amyloidosis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 920 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total AL amyloidosis incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 8.6K in 2021.

in 2021. Globally, leading AL amyloidosis companies such as Merck & Co, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Caelum Biosciences, Oncopeptides AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Acrotech biopharma, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma GmbH, Prothena, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation , and others are developing novel AL amyloidosis drugs that can be available in the AL amyloidosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel AL amyloidosis drugs that can be available in the AL amyloidosis market in the coming years. The promising AL amyloidosis therapies in the pipeline include Daratumumab, Birtamimab, CAEL-101, Melflufen, Elotuzumab, Evomela, Pomalidomide, and others.

and others. In recent decades, the current understanding of AL amyloidosis has improved, leading to growing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major AL amyloidosis market share @AL Amyloidosis Market Report

AL Amyloidosis Overview

Amyloid light chain (AL) amyloidosis, often known as primary amyloidosis, is the most frequent kind of systemic amyloidosis. Historically, systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis was assumed to be an inescapable fatal disease. Prior to successful therapies for the underlying plasma cell dyscrasia, the AL amyloidosis prognosis was poor, with an estimated AL Amyloidosis life expectancy of 13 months and just 6 months for those with symptomatic cardiac involvement. Current AL amyloidosis staging approaches focus on indicators of myocardial cell damage and heart failure indicators, which are very sensitive to cardiac involvement in amyloidosis.

AL amyloidosis symptoms do not appear until the disease has advanced. The appearance of signs and symptoms is influenced by which organ is afflicted. Swelling of the ankles and legs, acute weariness and weakness, shortness of breath with minimum exercise, diarrhea, perhaps with blood, or constipation, numbness, tingling, or pain in the hands or feet, and others are the common AL amyloidosis symptoms.

AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 8.6K incident cases of AL amyloidosis in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of AL amyloidosis incident cases in 2021.

The AL amyloidosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of AL Amyloidosis

Gender-specific Cases of AL Amyloidosis

Age-specific Cases of AL Amyloidosis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving AL amyloidosis epidemiology trends @AL Amyloidosis Epidemiological Insights

AL Amyloidosis Treatment Market

The goal of AL amyloidosis treatment is to rapidly reduce the plasma cell clone to restore organ function by increasing amyloid reabsorption, hence improving heart function, patients' QOL, and survival. Chemotherapy (both standard and high dosage) coupled with autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (ASCT) effectively reduces amyloid light chain development in appropriate people. Individuals who are ineligible for ASCT should be treated with melphalan, dexamethasone, and bortezomib-based regimens (BMDex). The National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommends high-dose melphalan followed by ASCT as one AL amyloidosis treatment option.

AL amyloidosis treatment is highly individualized, based on age, organ dysfunction, and regimen toxicity, and should be guided by hematologic and cardiac response indications. Almost two-thirds of patients benefit from alkylator-based chemotherapy. Novel agents are also in use, and trials to discover the best approach to utilize them are ongoing.

To know more about AL amyloidosis treatment options, visit @New Treatment for AL Amyloidosis

AL Amyloidosis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Daratumumab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

Birtamimab: Prothena

CAEL-101: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Melflufen: Oncopeptides AB

Elotuzumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Evomela: Acrotech Biopharma

Pomalidomide: Celgene Corporation

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for AL amyloidosis treatment @Drugs for AL Amyloidosis Treatment

AL Amyloidosis Market Dynamics

The AL amyloidosis market dynamics are anticipated to change as a result of an increase in awareness and collaboration among key industry participants (commercialization of Darzalex Faspro by Genmab and Janssen Biotech, acquisition of Caelum Biosciences by AstraZeneca in 2021). Furthermore, The robust pipeline with a novel, first-in-class therapies for AL amyloidosis treatment is one of the primary factors propelling the AL amyloidosis market growth.

However, epidemiological data on AL amyloidosis is lacking, and retroactive analysis diminishes the data's legitimacy, restricting the expansion of the AL amyloidosis market. Furthermore, the diseases' complicated heterogeneity causes delays in diagnosis, resulting in severe disease (organ dysfunction - heart, kidney, liver), reducing AL amyloidosis survival rates, and serving as a barrier to the growth of the AL amyloidosis market.

Moreover, due to poor patient recruitment and a lack of clearly defined new outcomes, AL amyloidosis clinical trials are challenging to conduct. The involvement of the cardiac and renal organs leads to a high treatment cost. In addition, the expected launches are likely to be more expensive than myeloma-based drugs, restricting the availability and affordability of AL amyloidosis treatments. Furthermore, in the age of daratumumab-based frontline treatment, the role of upfront ASCT in eligible patients must be clarified. As a result, the aforementioned factors impede the AL amyloidosis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 7.24 % Market Size in 2021 USD 920 Million Key AL Amyloidosis Companies Merck & Co, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Caelum Biosciences, Oncopeptides AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Acrotech biopharma, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma GmbH, Prothena, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, and others Key AL Amyloidosis Therapies Daratumumab, Birtamimab, CAEL-101, Melflufen, Elotuzumab, Evomela, Pomalidomide, and others

Scope of the AL Amyloidosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: AL Amyloidosis current marketed and emerging therapies

AL Amyloidosis current marketed and emerging therapies AL Amyloidosis Market Dynamics: AL Amyloidosis market drivers and barriers

AL Amyloidosis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, AL Amyloidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about drugs for AL amyloidosis in development @AL Amyloidosis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. AL Amyloidosis Market Key Insights 2. AL Amyloidosis Market Report Introduction 3. AL Amyloidosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. AL Amyloidosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. AL Amyloidosis Treatment and Management 7. AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. AL Amyloidosis Emerging Drugs 10. Seven Major AL Amyloidosis Market Analysis 11. AL Amyloidosis Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. AL Amyloidosis Market Drivers 15. AL Amyloidosis Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology Forecast

AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the AL amyloidosis epidemiology trends.

AL Amyloidosis Pipeline

AL Amyloidosis Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key AL amyloidosis companies, including Acrotech biopharma, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma GmbH, Prothena, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, among others.

Multiple Myeloma Market

Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple myeloma companies, including Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Arcellx, Pfizer, among others.

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key multiple myeloma companies, including Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Arcellx, Pfizer, among others.

Hodgkin Lymphoma Market

Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key Hodgkin lymphoma companies, including 4SC, ACD Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, among others.

Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline

Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Hodgkin lymphoma companies, including 4SC, ACD Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Browse through our latest blog to get more insights on AL Amyloidosis Treatment Landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP