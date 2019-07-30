Al Fakher's Newest Small Batch Shisha Release Isn't Just Sweet, it's Sweet AF

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hookah Expo Worldwide is known for attracting some of the biggest names in the industry. This year, shisha enthusiasts will have a rare opportunity - one that allows them to become fully immersed in an exclusive Al Fakher flavor experience.

Al Fakher Crafted Batch

"Everybody knows the Al Fakher brand. We're not only the trusted, go-to choice for core flavors, our selection of shisha molasses are known for being uniquely flavorsome," said Al Fakher U.S. Head of Marketing Rebecca Chu. "At this year's convention we're excited to be introducing three new, small-batch shisha molasses that we're about to release onto the market."

The latest flavors, peach coco, island fever and tropic thunder have been crafted to provide users with a dynamic, smooth, shisha experience. Not surprisingly, social media buzz is already describing the molasses as being cool AF, smooth AF and sweet AF.

Those who stop by the Al Fakher booth will not only be able to sample the new products, they'll be given the chance to create share-worthy social media content that they can use to brag about being among the first to try them.

"This year, Al Fakher has created a truly experiential space," Chu said. "We're excited to invite conventiongoers to try our new product in a way that allows them to become fully immersed in the AF shisha experience."



About Al Fakher: Founded in the United Arab Emirates, Al Fakher has been passionate about shisha since 1999. For us, smoking shisha is about taking the time to slow down and appreciate life. It is a time where cultures meet and when people from all walks of life come together. Pausing for thought and contemplation, taking the opportunity to reveal the deeper connections in life - links between problems and solutions, ties between friends and strangers, bridges between generations.

