Al Fresco Dining at Its Best

Cold chicken makes a tasty entrée for an outdoor meal. Cook it faster and with much more flavor in the Fissler Vitavit Premium Pressure Cooker, which excels at preserving nutrients, texture and taste. Made in Germany to the highest quality standards, it features a Cookstar All-Stove base that works on any stovetop. Visual lid-locking indicator, three adjustable cooking levels and color-coded pressure indicator. Removable handle, so pan and lid are dishwasher safe.

Create something special with the Betty Bossi Veggie Drill. This compact fruit and vegetable scoop includes four different sized drilling heads. Use them to create eye-catching finger food from fresh fruit and vegetables, with enticing fillings. This versatile, easy-to-use set comes with recipes such as Nutty Zucchini with walnuts and black olives, and Strawberry Fancy with whipped cream, white chocolate and ginger.

If you love to grill, the CDN Waterproof Folding Thermocouple Thermometer could be your next favorite tool. This NSF Certified model offers 2-3 second response, a 1.5mm thin tip, and one-button field calibration. Built-in gyro sensor rotates the backlit display in four directions, making it easy to read in any position. With its high IPX7 waterproof rating, it's a practical choice indoors or out.

Custom brew delicious iced tea into a beautiful glass pitcher with the Capresso Iced Tea Maker. The 80 oz. pitcher with lid and easy-pour spout can be stored in the fridge, so iced tea is ready when you are. Flavor enhancer for mild to strong taste, and removable permanent filter for loose tea or tea bags. Removable water tank is easy to fill or clean. Add fresh or frozen fruit for an extra flavor kick, or try one of the many included recipes.

For after the meal – or the morning after – serve trendy coffee specialties with the JURA ENA 8. Small, stunning and simple, it features an intuitive TFT color display and easy-grip cylindrical water tank with diamond design. With Aroma G3 Grinder that grinds beans twice as fast, and Cappuccino frother for perfectly frothed milk. Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) ensures full coffee flavor. Compatible with Smart Connect (not included) for use with J.O.E.®, JURA's free app.

SOURCE Betty Bossi, Capresso, Fissler, JURA, Component Design Northwest