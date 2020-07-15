Alabama Power Dividends Declared

News provided by

Alabama Power Company

Jul 15, 2020, 12:17 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share

Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, payable October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2020.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers at a total retail price that has been below the national average for decades. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

Related Links

www.alabamapower.com

Also from this source

Alabama Power to hold annual shareholders meeting using remote...

Alabama Power leaders named to national innovation commission...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics