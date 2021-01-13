Alabama Power Dividends Declared
Jan 13, 2021, 14:08 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:
|
Preferred Stock
|
($100 Par Value)
|
4.20% - $1.05 per share
|
4.52% - $1.13 per share
|
4.60% - $1.15 per share
|
4.64% - $1.16 per share
|
4.72% - $1.18 per share
|
4.92% - $1.23 per share
|
Class A Preferred Stock
|
($25 Capital Value)
|
5.00% - $.3125 per share
These dividends are for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, payable April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.
Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.
SOURCE Alabama Power Company