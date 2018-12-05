Alabama Proves to be Hot Development Market for Anytime Fitness

Currently, there are 33 Anytime Fitness gyms open in Alabama. As momentum continues to build, this new wave of development kick starts with a location opening in Monroeville this month and three other gyms in various stages of development that are slated to open in 2019 – Dothan, Huntsville, and Saraland. With a positive business climate, an open real estate market and multiple successful existing franchisees, Alabama is an obvious and attractive area for continued growth. Targeted markets throughout the state include Auburn, Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa among several others.

"People with a passion for health and wellness, who are truly seeking a way to invest in making a lasting and meaningful impact in the lives of others, are exactly who Anytime Fitness looks for in a franchisee," said Diane Snell, the owner of two Anytime Fitness gyms in Alabama. "The corporate staff of Anytime Fitness supports us every step of the way, with an uplifting culture that flows from the company headquarters down to every club owner. I couldn't be prouder to be part of the Anytime Fitness family."

The CEO of Anytime Fitness, Chuck Runyon, believes that Alabamans share one of the company's core values: Doing everything possible to help others lead healthier, happier lives.

"Alabama is the epitome of community-focused values – combined with its positive underlying business fundamentals and welcoming environment makes the state ideal for Anytime Fitness' strategic development," said Runyon. "With engaged neighborhoods that resonate with the supportive atmosphere of our gyms, Anytime Fitness is poised for rapid growth in the state."

Snell, who purchased an existing Anytime Fitness gym in Owens Cross Roads in 2016, plans to open a new Anytime Fitness gym in Huntsville early next year.

"For me, Anytime Fitness has always been more than just a gym," Snell said. "It is a place of community, hands on coaching, and a place where we love, serve and care for our members in ways that encourage them to be healthier and happier versions of themselves in and outside of the gym. Together we create a gym community where we understand that together we are always stronger, and motivation is contagious."

When members join one Anytime Fitness gym, they gain access to all 4,300 Anytime Fitness gyms worldwide, at no extra cost. Gyms are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and are equipped with state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment, personal training sessions, and small group programs. Through support and guidance from trainers and staff, and encouragement from a community of members, Anytime Fitness aims to motivate individuals, no matter where they live or what their physical fitness level is – together, Let's Make Healthy Happen.

"We're not looking to simply grow a franchise brand – we're looking to grow and help individuals reach their specific goals and achieve a healthy, happy lifestyle," said Runyon, who co-founded Anytime Fitness in 2002. "We're searching for local entrepreneurs who share our passion for building relationships and helping others so that we can achieve that vision in communities across the state."

Interested franchisees who purchase Alabama territories prior to April 1, 2019 will receive a 25 percent discount on the franchise fee, a $10,000 savings on a single territory purchase.

