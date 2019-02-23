Alabama Statehood Stamp Honors its Bicentennial

"Since becoming America's 22nd state on Dec. 14, 1819, Alabama has built a rich history grounded in the diversity, tradition and hard work of its people, and the natural beauty and wonderment of its land," said USPS Acting Chief Human Resources Officer Isaac Cronkhite, who officially dedicated the stamp. "Alabama has been pivotal in the growth of our nation to constantly strive to be a more perfect union."

Joining Cronkhite to unveil the stamp were State Sen. Arthur Orr, Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Constitution Hall Executive Director Bart Williams, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

The Alabama Statehood Forever stamp features an existing photograph taken at sunset in Cheaha State Park. Alabama photographer Joe Miller shot the picture from the park's Pulpit Rock Trail, and Pulpit Rock is visible in the foreground. Greg Breeding designed the stamp with Art Director William Gicker.

Background on Alabama Statehood

Alabama became the 22nd state in the union on Dec. 14, 1819.

Among its cities are Mobile, Alabama's only saltwater port city and home to America's original Mardi Gras, and Huntsville, nicknamed "Rocket City" for its role in the U.S. space program. Birmingham is the largest city, and Montgomery is the state capital.

Alabama was at the center of many important events in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, which are memorialized in national historic monuments and sites across the state.

The natural and diverse beauty of the state can be experienced in its many state parks. Alabama boasts 38 national historic landmarks, a national nature preserve, four national forests, eleven national wildlife refuges, a national military park, and a national heritage area.

Food festivals, museums, a renowned Shakespeare festival, historic homes, and public gardens are among the state's other attractions.

Customers may purchase the Alabama Statehood Forever stamp at The Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shop under "Collectors." A video of the ceremony will be available on Facebook.com/usps.

