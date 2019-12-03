Alacrita's Rob Johnson Departs for Gene Therapy Space

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alacrita, a leading life science consulting firm, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, announces the departure of Rob Johnson who leaves the company to take on a new role at a gene therapy startup. Anthony Walker, co-founder of Alacrita and managing partner, will take over leadership activities of the U.S. office.

Rob is a co-founder of Alacrita and was instrumental in establishing and growing the firm's U.S. presence. He guided it over the past seven years, leading the expansion of its consulting team there as well as of its portfolio of U.S. clients in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.

This continues a long history of Alacrita involvement in start-up companies. Alacrita consultants have played leading roles in a number of startup enterprises including Onyvax, Biotica Technology, Leucid Bio and other companies that have been spun out of university clients. Alacrita has worked with over 35 academic institutions on commercialization of early stage technology, including writing multiple business plans for successful spin-outs.

"Rob has been a driving force at Alacrita, leading our U.S. team and playing a major role in the progression of our firm in the United States. As we have grown there, his leadership has been effective and steady. Beyond his deep life-science expertise and leadership skill, he is a wonderful colleague who I have worked with for over 20 years. We could not be more excited for him in his new role," said Anthony Walker, Alacrita managing partner and co-founder.

"We are grateful for Rob's leadership of our U.S. operations. Rob worked tirelessly to help us build Alacrita into the transatlantic firm that it is today. We truly wish him well in his new endeavor," said Simon Turner, Alacrita managing partner.

"My time at Alacrita will always be meaningful. I am grateful for the incredible team that I have worked with all these years, for all that we have achieved together, as well as for the chance to help so many of our clients succeed with their projects. As I move on to a new challenge and chapter, I know I leave my post in capable hands that will continue the firm's strong trajectory upward," said Rob Johnson.

Anthony Walker, who takes over direction of the firm's U.S. office, leverages more than 30 years of experience, including over a decade spent building and managing a biotechnology company and nearly 20 years as a management consultant to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Alacrita conducts more than 250 successful client assignments every year. The firm's team combines extensive industry experience (strategic, technical and commercial), advanced functional capabilities and a track record of success across the domain. Learn more by visiting www.alacrita.com.

