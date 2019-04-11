Alacura Medical Transportation Management Names Mr. Ken Van Cara as Chief Executive Officer

"Alacura was conceived to deliver a comprehensive suite of high quality logistics services to patients, providers, and health plans on a cost effective value based platform," said Dennis Casey, Executive Chairman at Alacura. "By investing in the right people to drive our disruptive approach to managing medical transportation spend, we hope to continue delivering an improved patient care experience and significant cost reductions to all stakeholders."

Founded in 2015, Alacura is the first and only medical transportation management company dedicated to simplifying air and ground transportation for both patients and health insurers. Alacura provides a total benefit management solution where utilization review, network organization, and claims administration meld. Through this multi-pronged approach, the Company is able to provide unique transportation solutions across ground, rotor, and fixed wing transports. In 2018, Alacura received strategic investments from Blue Cross Blue Shield Venture Fund ("the Blue Venture Fund") and HCSC Ventures, the venture capital subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation ("HCSC").

"When we initially identified the pain points that health plans and patients were experiencing in utilizing medical transportation four years ago, it would have been hard to imagine the impact that Alacura has on the market today," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO at The Vistria Group. "Now, with a visionary leader like Ken joining the team as CEO, we can continue to help bring more efficacious and cost-efficient medical transportation solutions to the market."

"In the fall of 2018, we had an exciting opportunity to strategically partner with The Vistria Group and HCSC in building an impactful, first-to-market solution in the medical transportation space," said Matt Downs, Co-CEO & Managing Director at Sandbox Industries, on behalf of the Blue Venture Fund. "With an individual as experienced as Ken now at the helm of the organization, Alacura has taken a meaningful step towards further realizing its vision of optimizing transportation solutions for patients and health plans."

"Alacura's initial success in Texas and Illinois is promising evidence of the role that the Company can play in driving savings to health plans, minimizing out of pocket costs for members, and most importantly, providing the best and most appropriate form of transportation to patients," said Carl McDonald, Treasurer & Finance Division Senior Vice President at HCSC.

Prior to serving as President and COO of Clarus Healthcare, Ken held various leadership roles across healthcare services and managed care organizations such as EviCore, Magellan Health Services, and UnitedHealth Group. Mr. Van Cara received his undergraduate degree from Penn State University.

