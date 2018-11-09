MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alain Letourneau is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at Cain Lamarre S.E.N.C.R.I.

Having gathered over 55 years of experience in courts of law including the Supreme Court of Canada, Alain Letourneau is revered for his remarkable contributions to the legal profession. A venerated professional, throughout his illustrious career Mr. Letourneau has attained extensive experience in the areas of mediation and arbitration, insurance law (builders' risk insurance, directors and officers, professional liability insurance, statutory examinations, obligation to defend, fraudulent claims); and litigation (insurance, construction, disciplinary, civil liability, medical and hospital responsibility).

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Letourneau earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at the A., Collège Brébeuf and Collège Sainte-Marie of Montreal. Thereafter, Mr. Letourneau would go on to obtain his LL.B. at the Université de Montréal in 1958 and attended McGill University in 1959 for Bar Studies.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Letourneau was an esteemed member of several elite organizations including the American College of Trial Lawyers; Quebec Bar Motions Committee; Quebec Bar Association Foundation; Foundation du patrimoine Quebecois; Association of Defense Attorneys; and Quebec Bar Civil Code Reform Committee. Mr. Letourneau has served as the past president of the Montréal Bar in the early 1990s and served as chair of the Québec Bar Foundation for approximately 15 years.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Mr. Letourneau was the honorary recipient of the Best Lawyers in Canada designation since 2006, and Quebec Bar Merit Award (awarded to group); President of the Montreal Bar Association (1990–1991).

