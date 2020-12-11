Alamo Coffee Will Host the Grand Opening of Their Coffee Shop on 12/12/20

LAMPASAS, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the weekend of December 12, 2020, Alamo Coffee Cafe will host the grand opening of their coffee shop in Lampasas, Texas. The company's brand focuses on honesty, integrity, hard work, and grit to offer a variety of coffee roasts for locals to enjoy.

Not only does Alamo Coffee have a brick-and-mortar shop, but they also offer their roasts for sale online. Customers can join the Alamo Coffee Club to take advantage of benefits, such as free shipping, up to 10% off of every order, priority shipment on roasts, and access to exclusive products and new releases.

As a veteran-run entity, Alamo Coffee Cafe seeks to honor the history of the Alamo with the names of their different roasts. Light-roast lovers will enjoy San Jacinto or the Brazos Breakfast Blend. A crowd-favorite is the San Antonio Mission Medium Roast. Coffee enthusiasts who love bold, strong flavors will enjoy the Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast. Last, but certainly not least, is their Victory or Death Espresso for those who enjoy straight shots, lattes, americanos, and other espresso creations.

The history of the Alamo isn't just reflected through the names of the different coffee roasts that Alamo Coffee Company offers. They're inspired by the people who fought till the very end in The Battle of the Alamo to protect and stand up for their independence and beliefs. Each roast is named after a battle or a location that represents the pride and determination of Texans.

Not only are the names of the coffee roasts significant, but so are the locations where the beans are sourced.

"We source our coffee beans from areas of Central and South America that offer the perfect climate for high-quality and flavorful coffee," comments owner, Aaron Cornish.

Beans are sourced from different regions of Mexico, Peru, and Brazil to create the Alamo Coffee-exclusive breakfast blend, as well as their other single-origin roasts. Coffee flavors range from light and citric to rich and chocolatey — giving customers a wide variety to choose from and enjoy.

The company has invested in the most recent and state-of-the-art roasting and grinding equipment to ensure that each batch is roasted and ground to perfection. They've also enlisted the help of innovative and experienced roasters who understand the technique and skill required to roast the highest-quality coffee beans.

Alamo Coffee also offers its roasts at wholesale prices for retailers. Branded display signs are also available for sale to those who purchase.

For coffee lovers in the Heart of Texas looking to support local businesses, Alamo Coffee Company offers a wide variety of coffee flavors, Texas pride, and a level of hard work and determination fellow Texans can appreciate. Stop by the shop this weekend to celebrate the grand opening, and purchase some coffee in support.

About the Business:

Alamo Coffee Company is a local coffee roaster based in Lampasas, Texas. They source beans from Peru, Brazil, and Mexico to create their single-origin and blended roast coffees. Coffee is available for purchase at their coffee shop or their website. Wholesale prices are available for retailers, as well as branded display signs for retail shops. Customers can also join the Alamo Coffee Club for exclusive offers, discounts, and priority shipping. The company is locally-owned-and-operated, veteran-run, and is located in the Heart of Texas.

