Alamo Colleges Launches a Free-Tuition Program for Graduates of 45 Bexar County High Schools Over the Next Two Years

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alamo Colleges launches a free-tuition program called the AlamoPROMISE for graduates of 45 Bexar County high schools at five community colleges with a plan to expand to an additional 20 public high schools the following year in San Antonio, Texas. The AlamoPROMISE is a vision to eliminate poverty in San Antonio by providing the first two years of community college to students seeking an associate degree, certification, transfer courses or workforce training. San Antonio is one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the country, yet has the second-highest poverty rate among the largest U.S. metro areas (2017). Only 45% of high school seniors in San Antonio attend college and 33% complete college (12% less than the national average).

"We would like to congratulate the state of Texas for creating the largest Promise program in the state of Texas. The AlamoPROMISE is expecting to serve more than 3,000 students in its first year, increasing the earnings of those earning an associate's degree from Alamo Colleges by $9,400 each year compared to the average high school graduate working in Texas. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact that the AlamoPROMISE has on its students and its community," said Martha Kanter, Executive Director of the College Promise Campaign.

The program provides comprehensive student support services such as career exploration, advising, transportation and childcare costs, food insufficiency and other barriers students face in attending and completing college. Over the next five years, Alamo Colleges officials expect more than 19,000 new students to enroll in the system, resulting in a 25 percent increase of students at participating high schools attending community colleges. The success of this program will be based on partnerships with community organizations such as SA Works and UP Partnership.

In February 2019, the College Promise Campaign, a nonpartisan, national initiative to increase college access, affordability, quality, and completion in American higher education, met with a delegation of San Antonio leaders including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Alamo Community College District Chancellor Mike Flores, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, and other key stakeholders in San Antonio to develop the AlamoPROMISE. Mayor Ron Nirenberg delivered a powerful closing statement saying, "I am all in. We will make this Promise happen."

"San Antonio understands the value of investing in their talent pipeline and, more specifically, in providing many Latino students an opportunity to achieve the American dream by empowering these young students with a 'Promise of college success," said Rosye Cloud, Executive Vice President of The College Promise Campaign. Sixty-three percent of the San Antonio community is of Latino or Hispanic origin. "Latinos are projected to account for 24.4% of total U.S. GDP growth by 2020. One in three are under the age of 18. So this promise investment is going to yield benefits for the community for many generations to come."

The College Promise Campaign is a nonpartisan, nonprofit higher education initiative that builds widespread support for funding quality college programs for all hardworking students. In the 21st century, a high school diploma is no longer enough to lead Americans to a good job and decent quality of life. CPC is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. collegepromise.org

