Alamo Group Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dutch Power Company In The Netherlands

SEGUIN, Texas, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Dutch Power Company B.V. ("Dutch Power") in the Netherlands. The company's annual sales in 2018 were approximately US $45 million.

Dutch Power designs, manufactures and sells a variety of landscape and vegetation management machines and attachments under several different brand names including Herder, Conver, Roberine, Votex and Precision Makers.

Ron Robinson, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased to have completed our acquisition of Dutch Power. They have several well-respected brands and provide a range of products and market coverage that we expect will complement and enhance our platform for growth by increasing both our product portfolio and our capabilities in the European market. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to our results in 2019."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,500 employees and operates 26 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of December 31, 2018. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas and the headquarters for the Company's European operations are located in Salford Priors, England.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market demand, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

