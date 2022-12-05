Alan A. Wartenberg, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOPE, R.I., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan A. Wartenberg, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in the Healthcare Industry and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work as an Addiction Medicine Specialist at MAP Health Management and Zinnia Health Systems.

Dr. Wartenberg received his Bachelor of Arts degree at New York University and his Medical Doctor (M.D.) degree at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He completed his rotating internship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and his residency in internal medicine at Milwaukee County Medical Center.

Dr. Wartenberg will be starting with Zinnia Health Systems in the coming weeks as the Assistant Medical Director, but has been in the medical field for more than 42 years. He is an experienced addiction medicine specialist and is currently a medical director at MAP Health Management in Rhode Island. The mission of MAP Health Management is to leverage their extensive lived experience in behavioral health and substance misuse to improve personal connection, community health, and healthcare outcomes.

Dr. Wartenberg served as the Medical Director of the Addiction Recovery Program at Faulkner Hospital in Boston for 14 years and was the Corporate Medical Director of Discovery House, a group of outpatient opioid treatment programs, for ten years. He recently retired from the private practice of addiction medicine at the Meadows Edge Recovery Center in Rhode Island and also retired as a consulting physician in the DVA Providence Medical Center Opioid Treatment Program.

Dr. Wartenberg enjoys science, taking care of people, and enjoys teaching. He is known for having great empathy for people suffering from addiction and/or mental health issues. The doctor hopes to inspire more physicians to have a greater understanding and compassion for individuals suffering from addiction and mental illness. He runs a nine-part seminar, each part 90 minutes in length, for fellows training in addiction medicine.

After two years in private practice, Dr. Wartenberg returned to a faculty fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin as a career teacher in alcohol and substance abuse. The doctor is board-certified in addiction medicine by the American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM), assuring the American public that addiction-medicine physicians have the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize, and treat addiction. He is also board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Dr. Wartenberg is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and a Distinguished Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (DFASAM). He is also an affiliated faculty member at the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies at Brown University in Providence.

Dr. Wartenberg has published widely in many areas of substance abuse, including treatment of the elderly, opioid and alcohol detoxification, and medical complications of addiction.

In his spare time, the doctor enjoys being with his family, including two grandchildren he hopes to encourage to have a love for microbiology. He also enjoys walking his dog and is very involved with his synagogue.

