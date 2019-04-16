Alan Dershowitz Statement Regarding Lawsuit Filed Against Him in New York Federal Court

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Dershowitz today issued the following statement in response to media and other inquiries related to the lawsuit filed against him today in New York Federal Court:

"I am very pleased that this lawsuit has been filed in New York Federal Court, where we will be given an opportunity to have all the evidence presented and establish beyond doubt that Virginia Giuffre has filed a false lawsuit about me. I have long sought the chance to prove in court that Miss Giuffre is committing perjury. I have never met her; I never had sex with her.