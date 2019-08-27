Alan Harff, PGT Trucking OSHA & Safe Operations Manager, Receives National Safety Council Award

"A strong workplace safety culture reaches beyond the confines of an organization and into our communities," said Kelly Nantel, Vice President, Communications & Advocacy, National Safety Council. "National Safety Council award winners understand that an employee who prioritizes safety is a community member who will watch out for friends and neighbors. They are truly making a difference both at work and at home."

Alan joined PGT Trucking as a Commercial Flatbed Driver in August 2015, and two years later, Alan's desire for continued growth landed him an open position within the company's Safety Department as a Safe Operations Manager. Alan currently holds safety responsibilities over eight terminals with 298 drivers across the company, and has spearheaded the development and revision of the Compliance and Cargo Securement Manual. Through his drive and commitment to safety, Alan now oversees all OSHA responsibilities for the entire company. His commitment to safety can be seen outside of the office too, as Alan's background includes 911 dispatching, EMT, and continues today as a volunteer firefighter.

"In such a short time, Alan has progressively moved into positions with more safety responsibilities," said Rhonda Yost, PGT Vice President, Compliance, Safety & Training. "I foresee a bright future for him within our organization. He is a valued employee who makes himself available whenever needed with the goal of keeping our drivers, employees and public safe."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers and is headquartered in Aliquippa, PA. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." For more information visit www.pgttrucking.com.

About the National Safety Council:

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

