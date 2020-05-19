THROOP, Pa., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan J. Shienbaum, DO, FCAP, FASCP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pathologist in the field of Medicine as Co-Owner of Keystone Medical Laboratories and Pathology Associates of NEPA.

Established in 1958, Pathology Associates is located in Keystone Industrial Park in the borough of Dunmore. Serving Northeastern Pennsylvania, the company employs board-certified pathologists who have varied specialties such as surgical pathology, dermatopathology, and cytopathology. They provide services to local hospitals, laboratories, physician offices, and surgical centers, and educate future medical professionals at the Commonwealth Medical College. Established in 2008, Keystone Medical Laboratories is a sister company of Pathology Associates, created to have services performed locally and more rapidly. Using advanced technology, Keystone Medical Laboratories ensures high quality and environmentally friendly services by providing a work environment free of Xylene and Mercury.



Backed by twenty-five years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Shienbaum is one of the best pathologists in the Scranton area. His areas of expertise include diagnostics, laboratory management, and cytopathology. In addition to his role as owner, he serves as a professor at Geisinger Commonwealth Medical School and a clinical professor at Rowen University.



In preparation for his career, Dr. Shienbaum attended Albright College where he earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) in biology. For medical studies, he relocated to southeastern Pennsylvania, receiving a Doctorate of Osteopathy (DO) from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an anatomic and clinical pathology residency at Temple University Hospital and a cytopathology fellowship at Hahnemann University Hospital MCP Hospital. Shortly after, he obtained board certification in anatomic pathology, clinical pathology, and cytopathology by the American Board of Pathology (ABP). In 2019, he earned licensure to practice medicine in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



Other pathologists venerate Dr. Shienbaum's opinion. He is a fellow of the American Society of Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and the College of American Pathology (CAP). He was the president-elect at the American Osteopathic College of Pathology (AOCP).



