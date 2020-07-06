Alan Lasseter, 27-Year Alabama Litigator, Joins Upchurch Watson White & Max

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Alan B. Lasseter was asked to serve as a mediator before he ever had any intention of following that career path -- and long before his recent decision to become part of Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group's panel.

Lawyers contacted Mr. Lasseter and asked him to serve as mediator when their early settlement negotiations ended in an impasse. The lawyers told him they believed his deep background in representing parties on both sides of civil litigation would benefit them and their clients in resolving their case prior to trial.

Mr. Lasseter brings 27 years of litigation experience with him to his mediation career at Upchurch Watson White & Max.

Mr. Lasseter has represented the interests of individuals, businesses and insurers in litigation throughout Alabama for more than 27 years. As a trial attorney, he has handled more than 1,500 cases representing both plaintiffs and defendants. He has tried more than 60 jury trials to verdict across Alabama in a wide variety of cases including personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, trucking accidents, police liability and product liability.

"Alan's broad-based litigation experience will serve him well as he continues his transition into a full-time mediation practice," said Mike Walls, UWWM principal and Birmingham-based mediator. "His everyman quality and ability to engage thoughtfully on complex issues bode well for him as a mediator, and we are certainly pleased that he has chosen to join our panel."

Mr. Lasseter has lived in Alabama since he was a boy, long before he became a lawyer. He received his undergraduate degree from Samford University in Birmingham and followed that up with a degree from the university's Cumberland School of Law in 1993. He and his wife, Elizabeth, met at Samford and have raised their three sons at their home in Birmingham.

As Mr. Lasseter joins Upchurch Watson White & Max to make the transition to full-time mediator, he looks forward to using his experience to help lawyers, their clients and decision-makers successfully resolve their cases. He got off to a good start with his first unanticipated mediation; he assisted the parties in finding resolution, and since then, he has enjoyed serving as mediator in several more cases for Alabama lawyers and their clients.

