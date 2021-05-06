Alan M. Cohen Joins The Board of Managers of Alpha Latam Management, LLC and is Appointed Chair of The Special Committee

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Holding, S.A. de C.V. (the "Company") today announced that Alan M. Cohen has joined the Board of Managers (the "Board") of Alpha Latam Management, LLC, the general partner of the Company's controlling shareholder. Mr. Cohen is serving as an independent manager of the Board and also joins the special committee of the Board (the "Special Committee") as its Chair. As previously announced, the Special Committee was formed to investigate accounting errors and is comprised exclusively of non-management Board members who together constitute a majority of the voting members of the Board. The Special Committee identified and selected Mr. Cohen as a candidate to join the Board and the Special Committee. Mr. Cohen was unanimously nominated to the Board and approved to serve on the Board by a majority of the Company's Series A and Series B equity holders.

Mr. Cohen most recently served four years as a Senior Policy Advisor to the Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") where he focused, among other things, on financial stability and global regulatory coordination. Before his role at the SEC, Mr. Cohen was for 13 years the Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Prior to Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Mr. Cohen was a Partner at O'Melveny & Myers, Co-Chair of its National White Collar Crimes & Corporate Investigations Practice and Co-Head of its New York Litigation Practice.

About AlphaCredit©

AlphaCredit© is a technology-enabled, financial services company in Latin America that provides consumer loans to individuals and financial solutions for SMEs in Mexico and Colombia.

