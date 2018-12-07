PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan S. Fellheimer is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Partner at Fellheimer & Eichen LLP.

Established in 2007, Fellheimer & Eichen LLP is a renowned, quality law firm that assists clients with regards to litigation, commercial litigation, employment law and more.

With over forty three years of experience in the field of Law, Alan s. Fellheimer is commended for establishing himself as a well sought after professional in the legal profession. Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Fellheimer has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Financial Institutions and Banking, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Business Transactions, and Employment Law.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Fellheimer attended Temple University Beasley School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1971 and graduated summa cum laude. Editor-in-Chief at Temple Law Quarterly, Mr. Fellheimer also earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from his alma mater.



In his current capacity, Mr. Fellheimer has lectured for the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, and at Temple's University's Beasley School of Law in the areas of debtors' rights and creditors' remedies, bankruptcy and its alternatives, corporate reorganization, the Uniform Commercial Code, and representation of small and medium-size businesses.



Director of Hill International, a NYSE-listed company, to further enhance his professional development, Mr. Fellheimer is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including currently serving as a member of Temple University President's Advisory Board, a trustee of the Temple University Law Foundation, and as a member of the Gratz College Board of Directors and Governor's Executive Committee.



In recognition of his professional accolades, Mr. Fellheimer has handled and successfully negotiated the sale of a non-profit educational institution. In addition, he has participated in the unraveling of major international stock fraud, represented a state-chartered bank in obtaining substantial damages from the state for improper closure, successfully appealed the sentence for a client convicted of white-collar crime, and many more other notable cases.



For more information, please visit https://www.fellheimereichen.com/

