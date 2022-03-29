Alan Teitel To Raise $1 Million for St. Jude Rescue Effort in Ukraine

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Teitel is a two-time Emmy Award Winner and six-time nominee. He is an innovator creating images that have been shared over half a billion times as well as technologies and techniques that have become commonplace within broadcast and imaging communities.

Teitel's latest body of work is a harmonious NFT collection of fractal art, recognizing true utility by standing out as a unique form of cutting-edge imagery for mass consumption, with 85% of proceeds going to St. Jude.

I am donating proceeds from the sale of 250 fractal NFT art works that I have created. I hope to raise $1,000,000 For St Jude Children's Hospital to rescue children with cancer from Ukraine. The senseless violence has made it so very important for the world to act quickly to help the children and their families. No one should need to deal with cancer and war at the same time. My hearts of hope are my way to try to raise $1,000,000 to help children of Ukraine with cancer get the help they need from St Jude Children's Hospital. Help me Help them!

"This fundraising campaign supports both the children of St. Jude's and those in jeopardy from the violence in Ukraine. It is important to provide as much assistance as we can to those rescue endeavors," said Teitel. "Proceeds from the sale will go toward assisting the rescue efforts for Ukrainian children, as well as ongoing research and treatment for children in the U.S. at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

The Ukraine Rescue Party is currently scheduled to take place in the Metaverse on the ConnectClub app at 6pm (ET) on March 30, 2022. Numerous Metaverse clubs will be supporting Teitel to make it happen, including Metaverse Builders, Mi Famiglia, and Metamoms, among others. Additionally, Heart Helper NFTs will be given to each attendee regardless of their purchase, for free. These Heart Helper NFTs will be made available to those the moderators notice is spreading the word, attracting attendees and helping boost sales.

Consider yourself an integral part of Teitel's new Ukraine Rescue Heart Image Collection, supporting the children of Ukraine and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, please visit https://opensea.io/collection/reliefforkids For more information, please call (516) 754-2020 or visit https://ultraslo.com/

