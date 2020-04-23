Alan Weinstein, Premier, Inc. Founder, Joins Supply Clinic's Board Of Directors

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Clinic, the online marketplace for dental and healthcare supplies, announced the appointment of Alan Weinstein, founder of Premier, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Mr. Weinstein had previously served as an advisor to Supply Clinic. Throughout his storied career in the healthcare space, Mr. Weinstein has consistently built and advised companies creating networks and disrupting traditional models.

"We're thrilled to have Alan join our Board of Directors. He brings an incredible depth of experience and insight in the healthcare supply space, and will be instrumental in helping Supply Clinic continue to grow and service healthcare practitioners in the future," said Jacob Drucker, CEO of Supply Clinic. "Especially in this environment, his expertise is critical in helping us supply practitioners across the country with personal protective equipment."

"I'm very excited to join the Supply Clinic Board," said Mr. Weinstein. "I look forward to joining this dynamic online dental products exchange whose internet commerce solutions are needed more than ever in today's changing world."

During his long career in healthcare, Mr. Weinstein has worked with a variety of companies providing services to hospitals and healthcare practitioners to achieve greater efficiencies and cost savings. Mr. Weinstein founded and served as President of Premier, Inc., an industry-leading hospital alliance providing over 1700 member hospitals with shared services, including group purchasing. Since retiring from Premier in 2000, Mr. Weinstein has remained in the healthcare space, serving as advisor and board member for various innovative companies, including OpenMarkets, Champion Healthcare Technologies, Arena.io, and Dina Care.

Mr. Weinstein received his BA from Allegheny College and MBA from Cornell University. Shortly afterward, Mr. Weinstein served in the US Public Health Service, Division of Indian Health, Gallup, in New Mexico and Montana, from 1966-1968.

About Supply Clinic

Supply Clinic was founded by Dr. Scott Drucker and his brother Jacob, a statistician. As a Periodontal resident, Dr. Drucker could not find any trusted source to price-compare and buy supplies. The brothers assembled a talented team and built Supply Clinic to fill the void. With over 100 trusted sellers and 50,000 products, Supply Clinic lets healthcare practitioners across the country compare products and pricing, and buy from multiple sellers with a single checkout.

For more information, call (773) 634-1462 or visit www.supplyclinic.com.

