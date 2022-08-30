Alaric Securities and Osmosis Group announce strategic partnership

The alliance will leverage both companies' strengths and aim to provide Asia customers with a better trading technology developed by the broker-dealer

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The E.U-based broker-dealer and one-stop-shop for professional traders, Alaric Securities, has inked a strategic partnership with investment and advisory firm Osmosis Group, Hong Kong for marketing and sales representation in Asia, including China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia region.



The alliance will leverage both companies' strengths and aim to provide Asia customers with a better trading technology developed by the broker-dealer, addressing the needs of institutional clients.



"We are excited to be able to work with the Osmosis Group. Their expertise fully aligns with Alaric's strong push into trading technology. With our know-how in electronic executions and market connectivity, and Osmosis's strong understanding of the region, Alaric will be able to further build on its product line and geographic expansion. For years Alaric has worked diligently to provide quality service and products in this competitive space, and our strong brand recognition will be an added value to the partnership," said Anton Panayotov, Founder and CEO of Alaric Securities.



Osmosis Group CEO, Johnson Xi Chen, added: "This new partnership will help us enhance our market positions and give our client and partners access to a robust market trading solution, developed by a broker-dealer dedicated to serving the professional trading community. Beyond the opportunities this alliance presents, we know that our two companies share a similar vision – being trusted business partners and providing innovative client solutions. I look forward to working closely with the Alaric Securities team."



About Alaric Securities

Alaric Securities is a leading E.U. Direct Market Access broker-dealer with over ten years of industry excellence. With its robust technology and exchange datacenters infrastructure, the broker-dealer provides extensive market connectivity and highly-optimized trading solutions. Alaric's focus on flexible, low-latency infrastructure helps traders and brokers bridge the technological gaps which are increasingly more complex and costly.



About Osmosis Group

Osmosis Group is a modern advisory, investment and technology company purposely built for the new economy with businesses in Financial Services/Fintech, Asset Management, Digital Marketing/New. Media, AI, Blockchain and Digital Assets. Osmosis Group exist to be the catalyst for system change, to invest and nurture in the potential of people, companies and technology, and to accelerate progress for all.



For more information visit our website at https://www.osmosisgroup.co/



