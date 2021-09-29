Alaris Aerospace Announces A330-223 MSN 927 Disassembly

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaris Aerospace Systems (Alaris), the global aftermarket aircraft parts distributor and asset manager, announced the completion of an Airbus A300-223 MSN 927 disassembly.

The ex-Arik Air operated MSN 927 has a DOM of 2008 and is equipped with the latest avionics, accessories, flight structures, Pratt & Whitney PW4168A nacelles and GTCP331-350(C) APU. "The part-out of this very young A330 will continue to strengthen and diversify our product-mix to serve our customers worldwide and will further solidify our presence in the wide-body aircraft aftermarket," explained Bikram Jaswal, President and CEO. The disassembly has been successfully completed at Tarmac Aerosave in France. Alaris will strategically place the used serviceable material (USM) at its warehouses and distribution centers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

In 2020, despite the pandemic, Alaris successfully completed ten teardowns at disassembly facilities across the US, UK, and India. They are listed as follows:

A321 MSN 1042 Ex-Air Astana DOM 1999 with V2500-A5 nacelles

A340 MSN 193 Ex-Aerolineas Argentinas DOM 1997 with CFM56-5C nacelles

A340 MSN 170 Ex-Aerolineas Argentinas DOM 1997 with CFM56-5C nacelles

A319 MSN 2889 Ex-Iberia DOM 2006 with CFM56- 5B nacelles

nacelles A319 MSN 713 Ex-Swiss Air DOM 1997 with CFM56- 5B nacelles

nacelles A319 MSN 727 Ex-Swiss Air DOM 1997 with CFM56- 5B nacelles

nacelles A320 MSN 2148 Ex-Air New Zealand DOM 2004 with V2500-A5 nacelles

A319 MSN 2396 Ex-Olympus Airways DOM 2005 with V2500-A5 nacelles

B737-800 MSN 28069 Ex-T'Way DOM 1998 with CFM56- 7B nacelles

nacelles B777-300ER MSN 35163 Ex- Jet Airways DOM 2008 with GE90-115 Nacelles

About Alaris

Alaris is an ASA-100 accredited aircraft parts supplier and asset manager headquartered in South Florida, with warehouses and sales offices in Miami, Orlando, Antwerp, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur. The company purchases end-of-life aircrafts from aircraft lessors and airlines and harvests them for parts. The parts are then refurbished and recertified at FAA-approved repair stations and sold back to more than 300 airlines and aircraft maintenance organizations. Alaris serves an extensive network of national flag carriers, low-cost operators, cargo carriers, charter operators, and major MROs around the world.

Alaris has been honored as one of Top Work Places 2020 by Sun Sentinel and named to Inc. Magazine's 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies. Growing at 30% plus CAGR for last 11 years, Alaris is one of the fastest growing asset managers and solutions providers in the USM market.

