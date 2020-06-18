Alaris Aerospace to wrap up nine aircraft teardowns by end of Q2

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaris Aerospace Systems (Alaris), the global aftermarket aircraft parts supplier, announced that it is scheduled to complete disassembly of the following nine airframes in facilities across the US and UK by the end of Q2:

A321 MSN 1042 Ex-Air Astana DOM 1999 with V2500-A5 nacelles

A340 MSN 193 Ex-Aerolineas Argentinas DOM 1997 with CFM56-5C nacelles

A340 MSN 170 Ex-Aerolineas Argentinas DOM 1997 with CFM56-5C nacelles

A319 MSN 2889 Ex-Iberia DOM 2006 with CFM56- 5B nacelles

nacelles A319 MSN 713 Ex-Swiss Air DOM 1997 with CFM56- 5B nacelles

nacelles A319 MSN 727 Ex-Swiss Air DOM 1997 with CFM56- 5B nacelles

nacelles B737-800 MSN 28069 Ex-T'Way DOM 1998 with CFM56- 7B nacelles

nacelles A320 MSN 2148 Ex-Air New Zealand DOM 2004 with V2500-A5 nacelles

A319 MSN 2396 Ex-Olympus Airways DOM 2005 with V2500-A5 nacelles

"This is a testament to our strength and position in the industry. A diverse portfolio of airframe inventory will enable us to engage with additional end-users and improve our business with existing customers. We are very well-positioned as a company to weather this pandemic and will be ready with the most popular inventory as we come out of this," stated Bikram Jaswal, President and CEO.

Ramnik Soni, COO and CFO, added, "Successful acquisitions and part-outs of current generation Airbus and Boeing aircrafts have driven Alaris' growth trajectory. We continue to have a strong momentum on these part-outs in 2020 and are prepared to serve the demand as air travel starts to recover."

About Alaris

Alaris Aerospace is an ASA-100 accredited aircraft parts supplier headquartered in South Florida, with additional warehouses and sales offices in Miami, Orlando, Antwerp, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur. It specializes in the aftermarket distribution of parts, primarily those associated with Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, and ATR fleets. Alaris purchases end-of-life aircrafts from aircraft lessors and airlines and harvests them for parts. The parts are then refurbished and recertified at FAA-approved repair stations and sold back to airlines and aircraft maintenance organizations. Key customers include United, Delta, JetBlue, Frontier, American Airlines, LATAM, Swiss Air, Brussels, Lufthansa and 300+ other airlines.

Growing at 30% plus CAGR for last 11 years, Alaris is one of the fastest growing asset managers and solutions providers in the Used Serviceable Materials (USM) market.

To view Alaris' current inventory, click:

https://www.alarisaero.com/apus

https://www.alarisaero.com/hot-list

https://www.alarisaero.com/wheels-and-brakes-hot-list

