Alaska Air Group delivers strong fourth quarter 2021 and full-year results

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today announced another quarter of improvement in its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provided an outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.
"While recovery in our industry is never linear, our caring and dedicated people and the strength of our competitive advantages position us for success no matter what challenges we face," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "Despite operational disruption from omicron and severe winter weather in December, our fourth quarter adjusted pre-tax margin was 2.4%, marking one of the industry's most profitable performances in Q4 and the second half of the year. We have laid a solid foundation for our return to 100% of our pre-COVID flying by summer 2022 and we're poised to grow from there."
Alaska's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results reflect a disciplined focus on cost management and a measured approach to bringing back capacity in recovery. In addition to delivering profitability in the second half of the year, Alaska's financial performance enabled the company to restore its debt-to-capitalization ratio to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter, priming the airlines for profitable growth in 2022.
Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year:
- Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $18 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, and $478 million, or $3.77 per diluted share. These results compare to a net loss for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 of $447 million, or $3.60 per share, and $1.3 billion, or $10.72 per share.
- Reported net income for the fourth quarter and net loss for the full year 2021, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $31 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, and $256 million, or $2.03 per share. These results compare to a net loss for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $316 million, or $2.54 per share, and $1.3 billion, or $10.17 per share.
- Reported adjusted pre-tax margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 of 2.4%, marking the second profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since the onset of the pandemic.
- Recorded $42 million and $151 million of incentive pay in the fourth quarter and full year 2021 earned by employees for meeting or exceeding cash flow, cost management, and safety goals, representing approximately three weeks pay for most employees.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity at Year End:
- Reported a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49%, a reduction of 12 points from December 31, 2020, and the lowest level since the first quarter of 2020.
- For the full year, generated $138 million in operating cash flows, net of Payroll Support Program grant funds received.
- Repaid $112 million in debt in the fourth quarter, bringing total debt payments to $1.3 billion for the year.
- Held $3.1 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021.
Operational Updates and Milestones for the Fourth Quarter:
- Announced nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Miami, marking the 100th nonstop destination from Alaska's Seattle hub.
- Expanded oneworld partnership with new West Coast international flights between Portland and London Heathrow on British Airways and between Seattle and Helsinki on Finnair. Expanded service will provide Alaska's guests more than 100 nonstop flights on oneworld partners from the West Coast to Europe by summer 2022.
- Launched new MVP Gold 100k tier for Mileage Plan members, providing enhanced benefits for those traveling 100,000 miles or more in one year.
- Named the safest U.S. airline by AirlineRatings.com in their annual Top 20 Safest Airline Report.
- Received four 737-9 aircraft during the quarter, bringing total additions in 2021 to 11.
- Began nonstop service to Belize from Seattle and Los Angeles in November, marking the fourth country Alaska flies to from its West Coast hubs.
Fourth Quarter Environmental, Social, and Governance Updates:
- Announced the appointment of Diana Birkett Rakow as senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability, emphasizing Alaska's commitment to protect the places it flies and support the communities it serves.
- Announced collaboration with ZeroAvia to begin development on a hydrogen-electric powertrain engine capable of flying regional aircraft in excess of 500 nautical miles.
- Expanded inflight sustainability efforts by trading plastic water bottles and cups for Boxed Water Is Better® plant-based cartons and recyclable paper cups. This change will eliminate an estimated 1.8 million pounds of single-use plastics over the next year.
- Launched partnership with travel2change, a Hawaii-based social and environmental impact organization that connects travelers with sustainable volunteer projects while visiting Hawaii.
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income (loss) per share (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 to adjusted amounts.
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Dollars
|
Diluted EPS
|
Dollars
|
EPS
|
Reported GAAP net income (loss) and diluted EPS
|
$ 18
|
$ 0.14
|
$ (447)
|
$ (3.60)
|
Payroll support program wage offset
|
—
|
—
|
(22)
|
(0.18)
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
|
21
|
0.16
|
(8)
|
(0.06)
|
Special items - impairment charges and other
|
(6)
|
(0.05)
|
277
|
2.23
|
Special items - restructuring charges
|
2
|
0.02
|
(102)
|
(0.82)
|
Special items - merger-related costs
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
0.01
|
Special items - net non-operating
|
—
|
—
|
26
|
0.21
|
Income tax effect on special items and fuel hedge adjustments
|
(4)
|
(0.03)
|
(41)
|
(0.33)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and diluted EPS
|
$ 31
|
$ 0.24
|
$ (316)
|
$ (2.54)
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Dollars
|
Diluted EPS
|
Dollars
|
EPS
|
Reported GAAP net income (loss) and diluted EPS
|
$ 478
|
$ 3.77
|
$ (1,324)
|
$ (10.72)
|
Payroll support program wage offset
|
(914)
|
(7.21)
|
(782)
|
(6.33)
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
|
(47)
|
(0.37)
|
(8)
|
(0.06)
|
Special items - impairment charges and other
|
(1)
|
(0.01)
|
627
|
5.08
|
Special items - restructuring charges
|
(10)
|
(0.08)
|
220
|
1.78
|
Special items - merger-related costs
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
0.05
|
Special items - net non-operating
|
—
|
—
|
26
|
0.21
|
Income tax effect on special items and fuel hedge adjustments
|
238
|
1.87
|
(21)
|
(0.18)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss and diluted EPS
|
$ (256)
|
$ (2.03)
|
$ (1,256)
|
$ (10.17)
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Operating Revenues:
|
Passenger revenues
|
$ 1,715
|
$ 657
|
161 %
|
$ 5,499
|
$ 3,019
|
82 %
|
Mileage Plan other revenues
|
129
|
108
|
19 %
|
461
|
374
|
23 %
|
Cargo and other
|
55
|
43
|
28 %
|
216
|
173
|
25 %
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
1,899
|
808
|
135 %
|
6,176
|
3,566
|
73 %
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Wages and benefits
|
637
|
474
|
34 %
|
2,218
|
2,053
|
8 %
|
Variable incentive pay
|
42
|
65
|
(35) %
|
151
|
130
|
16 %
|
Payroll support program wage offset
|
—
|
(22)
|
NM
|
(914)
|
(782)
|
17 %
|
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
|
426
|
155
|
175 %
|
1,279
|
723
|
77 %
|
Aircraft maintenance
|
92
|
77
|
19 %
|
364
|
321
|
13 %
|
Aircraft rent
|
66
|
70
|
(6) %
|
254
|
299
|
(15) %
|
Landing fees and other rentals
|
141
|
94
|
50 %
|
555
|
417
|
33 %
|
Contracted services
|
68
|
43
|
58 %
|
235
|
181
|
30 %
|
Selling expenses
|
50
|
18
|
178 %
|
173
|
101
|
71 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
100
|
100
|
— %
|
394
|
420
|
(6) %
|
Food and beverage service
|
42
|
20
|
110 %
|
139
|
90
|
54 %
|
Third-party regional carrier expense
|
41
|
36
|
14 %
|
147
|
128
|
15 %
|
Other
|
159
|
97
|
64 %
|
507
|
407
|
25 %
|
Special items - impairment charges and other
|
(6)
|
277
|
NM
|
(1)
|
627
|
NM
|
Special items - restructuring charges
|
2
|
(102)
|
NM
|
(10)
|
220
|
NM
|
Special items - merger-related costs
|
—
|
1
|
NM
|
—
|
6
|
NM
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
1,860
|
1,403
|
33 %
|
5,491
|
5,341
|
3 %
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
39
|
(595)
|
NM
|
685
|
(1,775)
|
NM
|
Non-operating Income (Expense):
|
Interest income
|
6
|
8
|
(25) %
|
25
|
31
|
(19) %
|
Interest expense
|
(27)
|
(34)
|
(21) %
|
(128)
|
(98)
|
31 %
|
Interest capitalized
|
2
|
3
|
(33) %
|
11
|
11
|
— %
|
Other - net
|
9
|
1
|
NM
|
36
|
17
|
NM
|
Special charges - net non-operating
|
—
|
(26)
|
NM
|
—
|
(26)
|
NM
|
Total Non-operating Expense
|
(10)
|
(48)
|
(79) %
|
(56)
|
(65)
|
(14) %
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
|
29
|
(643)
|
629
|
(1,840)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
11
|
(196)
|
151
|
(516)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 18
|
$ (447)
|
$ 478
|
$ (1,324)
|
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
$ 0.14
|
$ (3.60)
|
$ 3.82
|
$ (10.72)
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
$ 0.14
|
$ (3.60)
|
$ 3.77
|
$ (10.72)
|
Shares used for computation:
|
Basic
|
125.708
|
124.013
|
125.063
|
123.450
|
Diluted
|
127.284
|
124.013
|
126.775
|
123.450
|
Cash dividend declared per share
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 0.375
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
As of December 31 (in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 470
|
$ 1,370
|
Marketable securities
|
2,646
|
1,976
|
Total cash and marketable securities
|
3,116
|
3,346
|
Receivables - net
|
546
|
480
|
Inventories and supplies - net
|
62
|
57
|
Prepaid expenses, assets held-for-sale, and other current assets
|
196
|
123
|
Total Current Assets
|
3,920
|
4,006
|
Property and Equipment
|
Aircraft and other flight equipment
|
8,127
|
7,761
|
Other property and equipment
|
1,489
|
1,398
|
Deposits for future flight equipment
|
384
|
583
|
10,000
|
9,742
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
3,862
|
3,531
|
Total Property and Equipment - Net
|
6,138
|
6,211
|
Operating lease assets
|
1,453
|
1,400
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
2,044
|
2,050
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
396
|
379
|
Other Assets
|
3,893
|
3,829
|
Total Assets
|
$ 13,951
|
$ 14,046
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
As of December 31 (in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 200
|
$ 108
|
Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes
|
457
|
527
|
Air traffic liability
|
1,163
|
1,073
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
625
|
424
|
Deferred revenue
|
912
|
733
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
268
|
290
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
366
|
1,138
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
3,991
|
4,293
|
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion
|
2,173
|
2,357
|
Noncurrent Liabilities
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
1,279
|
1,268
|
Deferred income taxes
|
578
|
407
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,446
|
1,544
|
Obligation for pension and postretirement medical benefits
|
305
|
665
|
Other liabilities
|
378
|
524
|
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
|
3,986
|
4,408
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2021 - 135,255,808 shares; 2020 - 133,567,534 shares, Outstanding: 2021 - 125,905,864 shares; 2020 - 124,217,590 shares
|
1
|
1
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
494
|
391
|
Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2021 - 9,349,944 shares; 2020 - 9,349,944 shares
|
(674)
|
(674)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(262)
|
(494)
|
Retained earnings
|
4,242
|
3,764
|
3,801
|
2,988
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 13,951
|
$ 14,046
|
SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
(in millions)
|
Year Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021(b)
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 478
|
$ 460
|
$ 18
|
Non-cash reconciling items
|
434
|
322
|
112
|
Changes in working capital
|
118
|
119
|
(1)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,030
|
901
|
129
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Property and equipment additions
|
(292)
|
(190)
|
(102)
|
Other investing activities
|
(716)
|
(753)
|
37
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,008)
|
(943)
|
(65)
|
Cash Flows used in Financing Activities:
|
(914)
|
(825)
|
(89)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(892)
|
(867)
|
(25)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
1,386
|
1,386
|
519
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
|
$ 494
|
$ 519
|
$ 494
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 1,030
|
Payroll support program grant funds received(c)
|
(892)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities, ex. PSP grant funds received
|
$ 138
|
(a)
|
As reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021.
|
(b)
|
Cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2021, can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2021, from the year ended December 31, 2021.
|
(c)
|
As reported in Note 2 in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021.
|
OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
9,196
|
3,916
|
134.8%
|
32,407
|
17,927
|
80.8%
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
|
11,279
|
4,366
|
158.3%
|
38,598
|
20,493
|
88.3%
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
|
14,207
|
9,631
|
47.5%
|
52,445
|
37,114
|
41.3%
|
Load factor
|
79.4%
|
45.3%
|
34.1 pts
|
73.6%
|
55.2%
|
18.4 pts
|
Yield
|
15.20¢
|
15.06¢
|
0.9%
|
14.25¢
|
14.73¢
|
(3.3)%
|
RASM
|
13.36¢
|
8.39¢
|
59.2%
|
11.78¢
|
9.61¢
|
22.6%
|
CASMex(b)
|
10.12¢
|
11.35¢
|
(10.8)%
|
9.80¢
|
12.25¢
|
(20.0)%
|
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
|
$2.26
|
$1.39
|
62.6%
|
$2.02
|
$1.58
|
27.8%
|
Fuel gallons (000,000)
|
179
|
117
|
53.0%
|
656
|
461
|
42.3%
|
ASMs per gallon
|
79.4
|
82.3
|
(3.6)%
|
79.9
|
80.5
|
(0.7)%
|
Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)
|
21,043
|
16,050
|
31.1%
|
19,375
|
17,596
|
10.1%
|
Mainline Operating Statistics:
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
6,900
|
2,545
|
171.1%
|
23,268
|
12,280
|
89.5%
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
|
10,078
|
3,622
|
178.2%
|
33,755
|
17,438
|
93.6%
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
|
12,737
|
8,047
|
58.3%
|
45,741
|
31,387
|
45.7%
|
Load factor
|
79.1%
|
45.0%
|
34.1 pts
|
73.8%
|
55.6%
|
18.2 pts
|
Yield
|
13.97¢
|
13.54¢
|
3.2%
|
13.07¢
|
13.48¢
|
(3.0)%
|
RASM
|
12.39¢
|
7.73¢
|
60.3%
|
10.99¢
|
9.01¢
|
22.0%
|
CASMex(b)
|
9.14¢
|
10.60¢
|
(13.8)%
|
8.96¢
|
11.57¢
|
(22.6)%
|
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
|
$2.25
|
$1.37
|
64.2%
|
$2.01
|
$1.59
|
26.4%
|
Fuel gallons (000,000)
|
150
|
88
|
69.7%
|
530
|
358
|
48.0%
|
ASMs per gallon
|
84.8
|
90.9
|
(6.8)%
|
86.2
|
87.7
|
(1.7)%
|
Average number of FTEs
|
15,855
|
11,665
|
35.9%
|
14,366
|
13,214
|
8.7%
|
Aircraft utilization
|
10.0
|
8.3
|
20.5%
|
9.7
|
8.3
|
16.9%
|
Average aircraft stage length
|
1,356
|
1,298
|
4.5%
|
1,324
|
1,272
|
4.1%
|
Operating fleet(d)
|
217
|
197
|
20 a/c
|
217
|
197
|
20 a/c
|
Regional Operating Statistics:(c)
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
2,296
|
1,371
|
67.5%
|
9,139
|
5,647
|
61.8%
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
|
1,201
|
744
|
61.3%
|
4,842
|
3,055
|
58.5%
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
|
1,469
|
1,584
|
(7.3)%
|
6,704
|
5,727
|
17.1%
|
Load factor
|
81.7%
|
47.0%
|
34.7 pts
|
72.2%
|
53.3%
|
18.9 pts
|
Yield
|
25.57¢
|
22.47¢
|
13.8%
|
22.49¢
|
21.90¢
|
2.7%
|
RASM
|
21.82¢
|
11.71¢
|
86.3%
|
17.12¢
|
12.82¢
|
33.5%
|
Operating Fleet
|
94
|
94
|
— a/c
|
94
|
94
|
— a/c
|
(a)
|
Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.
|
(b)
|
See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of potential importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.
|
(c)
|
Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.
|
(d)
|
Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.
Given the unusual nature of 2020, we believe that some analysis of specific financial and operational results compared to 2019 provides meaningful insight. The table below includes comparative results from 2021 to 2019.
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS - 2021 Compared with 2019 (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2019
|
Change
|
2021
|
2019
|
Change
|
Passenger revenues
|
$ 1,715
|
$ 2,057
|
(17) %
|
$ 5,499
|
$ 8,095
|
(32) %
|
Mileage plan other revenue
|
129
|
119
|
8 %
|
461
|
465
|
(1) %
|
Cargo and other
|
55
|
52
|
6 %
|
216
|
221
|
(2) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
$ 1,899
|
$ 2,228
|
(15) %
|
$ 6,176
|
$ 8,781
|
(30) %
|
Operating expense, excluding fuel and special items
|
$ 1,438
|
$ 1,500
|
(4) %
|
$ 5,137
|
$ 5,796
|
(11) %
|
Economic fuel
|
405
|
476
|
(15) %
|
1,326
|
1,884
|
(30) %
|
Special items
|
17
|
—
|
NM
|
(972)
|
38
|
NM
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 1,860
|
$ 1,976
|
(6) %
|
$ 5,491
|
$ 7,718
|
(29) %
|
Total nonoperating expense
|
$ (10)
|
$ (9)
|
11 %
|
$ (56)
|
$ (47)
|
19 %
|
Income before income tax
|
29
|
243
|
(88) %
|
$ 629
|
$ 1,016
|
(38) %
|
Consolidated Operating Statistics:
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
9,196
|
11,715
|
(22) %
|
32,407
|
46,733
|
(31) %
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
|
11,279
|
13,928
|
(19) %
|
38,598
|
56,040
|
(31) %
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
|
14,207
|
16,648
|
(15) %
|
52,445
|
66,654
|
(21) %
|
Load Factor
|
79.4%
|
83.7%
|
(4.3) pts
|
73.6%
|
84.1%
|
(10.5) pts
|
Yield
|
15.20¢
|
14.77¢
|
3 %
|
14.25¢
|
14.45¢
|
(1) %
|
RASM
|
13.36¢
|
13.38¢
|
— %
|
11.78¢
|
13.17¢
|
(11) %
|
CASMex
|
10.12¢
|
9.01¢
|
12 %
|
9.80¢
|
8.70¢
|
13 %
|
FTEs
|
21,043
|
22,506
|
(7) %
|
19,375
|
22,126
|
(12) %
|
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
(in millions)
|
Mainline
|
Regional
|
Horizon
|
Consolidating
|
Air Group
|
Special
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
Passenger revenues
|
$ 1,408
|
$ 307
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,715
|
$ —
|
$ 1,715
|
CPA revenues
|
—
|
—
|
84
|
(84)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mileage Plan other revenue
|
115
|
14
|
—
|
—
|
129
|
—
|
129
|
Cargo and other
|
55
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
55
|
—
|
55
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
1,578
|
321
|
84
|
(84)
|
1,899
|
—
|
1,899
|
Operating Expenses
|
Non-fuel operating expenses
|
1,164
|
258
|
101
|
(85)
|
1,438
|
(4)
|
1,434
|
Fuel expense
|
339
|
66
|
—
|
—
|
405
|
21
|
426
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
1,503
|
324
|
101
|
(85)
|
1,843
|
17
|
1,860
|
Total Non-operating Income (Expense)
|
(7)
|
—
|
(5)
|
2
|
(10)
|
—
|
(10)
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
|
$ 68
|
$ (3)
|
$ (22)
|
$ 3
|
$ 46
|
$ (17)
|
$ 29
|
Pre-tax Margin
|
2.4 %
|
1.5 %
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
(in millions)
|
Mainline
|
Regional
|
Horizon
|
Consolidating
|
Air Group
|
Special
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
Passenger revenues
|
$ 490
|
$ 167
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 657
|
$ —
|
$ 657
|
CPA revenues
|
—
|
—
|
105
|
(105)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mileage Plan other revenue
|
90
|
18
|
—
|
—
|
108
|
—
|
108
|
Cargo and other
|
42
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
43
|
—
|
43
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
622
|
185
|
105
|
(104)
|
808
|
—
|
808
|
Operating Expenses
|
Non-fuel operating expenses
|
853
|
266
|
85
|
(110)
|
1,094
|
154
|
1,248
|
Fuel expense
|
121
|
42
|
—
|
—
|
163
|
(8)
|
155
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
974
|
308
|
85
|
(110)
|
1,257
|
146
|
1,403
|
Total Non-operating Income (Expense)
|
(18)
|
—
|
(6)
|
2
|
(22)
|
(26)
|
(48)
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
|
$ (370)
|
$ (123)
|
$ 14
|
$ 8
|
$ (471)
|
$ (172)
|
$ (643)
|
Pre-tax Margin
|
(58.3) %
|
(79.6) %
|
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
(in millions)
|
Mainline
|
Regional
|
Horizon
|
Consolidating
|
Air Group
|
Special
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
Passenger revenues
|
$ 4,411
|
$ 1,088
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 5,499
|
$ —
|
$ 5,499
|
CPA revenues
|
—
|
—
|
406
|
(406)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mileage Plan other revenue
|
402
|
59
|
—
|
—
|
461
|
—
|
461
|
Cargo and other
|
212
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
216
|
—
|
216
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
5,025
|
1,147
|
406
|
(402)
|
6,176
|
—
|
6,176
|
Operating Expenses
|
Non-fuel operating expenses
|
4,101
|
1,096
|
373
|
(433)
|
5,137
|
(925)
|
4,212
|
Fuel expense
|
1,065
|
261
|
—
|
—
|
1,326
|
(47)
|
1,279
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
5,166
|
1,357
|
373
|
(433)
|
6,463
|
(972)
|
5,491
|
Total Non-operating Income (Expense)
|
(38)
|
—
|
(21)
|
3
|
(56)
|
—
|
(56)
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
|
$ (179)
|
$ (210)
|
$ 12
|
$ 34
|
$ (343)
|
$ 972
|
$ 629
|
Pre-tax Margin
|
(5.6) %
|
10.2 %
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
(in millions)
|
Mainline
|
Regional
|
Horizon
|
Consolidating
|
Air Group
|
Special
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
Passenger revenues
|
$ 2,350
|
$ 669
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,019
|
$ —
|
$ 3,019
|
CPA revenues
|
—
|
—
|
386
|
(386)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mileage Plan other revenue
|
309
|
65
|
—
|
—
|
374
|
—
|
374
|
Cargo and other
|
170
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
173
|
—
|
173
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
2,829
|
734
|
386
|
(383)
|
3,566
|
—
|
3,566
|
Operating Expenses
|
Non-fuel operating expenses
|
3,630
|
993
|
323
|
(399)
|
4,547
|
71
|
4,618
|
Fuel expense
|
569
|
162
|
—
|
—
|
731
|
(8)
|
723
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
4,199
|
1,155
|
323
|
(399)
|
5,278
|
63
|
5,341
|
Total Non-operating Income (Expense)
|
(19)
|
—
|
(22)
|
2
|
(39)
|
(26)
|
(65)
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
|
$ (1,389)
|
$ (421)
|
$ 41
|
$ 18
|
$ (1,751)
|
$ (89)
|
$ (1,840)
|
Pre-tax Margin
|
(49.1) %
|
(51.6) %
|
(a)
|
Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units.
|
(b)
|
The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information.
|
(c)
|
Includes payroll support program wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.
|
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
(in cents)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Consolidated:
|
CASM
|
13.09 ¢
|
14.57 ¢
|
10.47 ¢
|
14.39 ¢
|
Less the following components:
|
Payroll support program wage offset
|
—
|
(0.23)
|
(1.75)
|
(2.11)
|
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
|
3.00
|
1.61
|
2.44
|
1.95
|
Special items - impairment charges and other(a)
|
(0.04)
|
2.89
|
—
|
1.69
|
Special items - restructuring charges(b)
|
0.01
|
(1.06)
|
(0.02)
|
0.59
|
Special items - merger-related costs
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.02
|
CASM excluding fuel and special items
|
10.12 ¢
|
11.35 ¢
|
9.80 ¢
|
12.25 ¢
|
Mainline:
|
CASM
|
11.77 ¢
|
14.11 ¢
|
9.52 ¢
|
13.66 ¢
|
Less the following components:
|
Payroll support program wage offset
|
—
|
(0.07)
|
(1.75)
|
(2.17)
|
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
|
2.66
|
1.40
|
2.33
|
1.79
|
Special items - impairment charges and other(a)
|
(0.05)
|
3.44
|
—
|
1.80
|
Special items - restructuring charges(b)
|
0.02
|
(1.27)
|
(0.02)
|
0.65
|
Special items - merger-related costs
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.02
|
CASM excluding fuel and special items
|
9.14 ¢
|
10.60 ¢
|
8.96 ¢
|
11.57 ¢
|
(a)
|
Special items - impairment charges and other in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are primarily comprised of updated estimates of cost associated with leased aircraft that have been retired and removed from the operating fleet but not yet returned to the lessor.
|
(b)
|
Special items - restructuring charges in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 represent adjustments to total estimated cost for pilot incentive leaves as a result of updated recall timing from what was previously anticipated due to schedule changes, training limitations and other factors.
|
Fuel Reconciliation
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)
|
Dollars
|
Cost/Gal
|
Dollars
|
Cost/Gal
|
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
|
$ 434
|
$ 2.42
|
$ 159
|
$ 1.36
|
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
|
(29)
|
(0.16)
|
4
|
0.03
|
Consolidated economic fuel expense
|
$ 405
|
$ 2.26
|
$ 163
|
$ 1.39
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
|
21
|
0.12
|
(8)
|
(0.07)
|
GAAP fuel expense
|
$ 426
|
$ 2.38
|
$ 155
|
$ 1.32
|
Fuel gallons
|
179
|
117
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)
|
Dollars
|
Cost/Gal
|
Dollars
|
Cost/Gal
|
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
|
$ 1,383
|
$ 2.11
|
$ 713
|
$ 1.54
|
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
|
(57)
|
(0.09)
|
18
|
0.04
|
Consolidated economic fuel expense
|
$ 1,326
|
$ 2.02
|
$ 731
|
$ 1.58
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
|
(47)
|
(0.07)
|
(8)
|
(0.01)
|
GAAP fuel expense
|
$ 1,279
|
$ 1.95
|
$ 723
|
$ 1.57
|
Fuel gallons
|
656
|
461
|
Debt-to-capitalization, including operating leases
|
(in millions)
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
$ 2,173
|
$ 2,357
|
Long-term and current capitalized operating leases
|
1,547
|
1,558
|
COVID-19 Related Borrowings(a)
|
—
|
734
|
Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 3,720
|
$ 4,649
|
Shareholders' equity
|
3,801
|
2,988
|
Total Invested Capital
|
$ 7,521
|
$ 7,637
|
Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases
|
49%
|
61%
|
(a)
|
To best reflect our leverage we included the short-term borrowings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic which are classified as current liabilities in the above calculation. As of December 31, 2021 no such borrowings were outstanding.
|
Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent
|
(in millions)
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 366
|
$ 1,138
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
268
|
290
|
Long-term debt
|
2,173
|
2,357
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
1,279
|
1,268
|
Total adjusted debt
|
4,086
|
5,053
|
Less: Total cash and marketable securities
|
(3,116)
|
(3,346)
|
Adjusted net debt
|
$ 970
|
$ 1,707
|
(in millions)
|
Year Ended December
|
Year Ended December
|
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
|
$ 685
|
$ (1,775)
|
Adjusted for:
|
Payroll Support Program wage offset and special items
|
(925)
|
71
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
|
(47)
|
(8)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
394
|
420
|
Aircraft rent
|
254
|
299
|
EBITDAR
|
$ 361
|
$ (993)
|
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
|
2.7x
|
(1.7x)
Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:
- By eliminating fuel expense and certain special items (including the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs) from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations as we focus on cost-reduction initiatives emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.
- Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain special items, such as the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.
- Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.
- CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.
- Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.
- Although we disclose our passenger unit revenues, we do not (nor are we able to) evaluate unit revenues excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenues in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)
Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit
Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure
ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown
CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items
CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control
Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt
Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding
Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised
Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program
Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers
Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenues and costs
Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee
RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile
Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.
RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM
Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile
