Alaska Air Group reports August 2019 operational results

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported August operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of Ravn Air.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 4.6% increase in traffic on a 4.2% increase in capacity compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 86.0%.

The following table shows the operational results for August and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



August

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 4,348

4,195

3.6%

31,211

31,107

0.3% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 5,191

4,964

4.6%

37,661

37,086

1.6% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 6,035

5,791

4.2%

44,640

44,072

1.3% Passenger load factor 86.0%

85.7%

0.3 pts

84.4%

84.1%

0.3 pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 3.6% increase in traffic on a 3.2% increase in capacity compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 86.5%. Mainline also reported 77.7% of its flights arrived on time in August 2019, compared to 75.0% reported in August 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for August and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



August

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,355

3,264

2.8%

23,841

24,352

(2.1)% RPMs (000,000) 4,688

4,523

3.6%

33,933

33,888

0.1% ASMs (000,000) 5,417

5,247

3.2%

40,030

40,054

(0.1)% Passenger load factor 86.5%

86.2%

0.3 pts

84.8%

84.6%

0.2 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 77.7%

75.0%

2.7 pts

80.1%

82.2%

(2.1) pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 14.1% on a 13.6% increase in capacity compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 0.2 points to 81.4%. Alaska's regional partners also reported 84.9% of flights arrived on time in August 2019, compared to 74.2% in August 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for August and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



August

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 993

931

6.7%

7,370

6,755

9.1% RPMs (000,000) 503

441

14.1%

3,728

3,198

16.6% ASMs (000,000) 618

544

13.6%

4,610

4,018

14.7% Passenger load factor 81.4%

81.2%

0.2 pts

80.9%

79.6%

1.3 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 84.9%

74.2%

10.7 pts

83.3%

84.6%

(1.3) pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners , guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

