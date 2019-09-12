Alaska Air Group reports August 2019 operational results
Sep 12, 2019, 16:01 ET
SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported August operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of Ravn Air.
AIR GROUP
On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 4.6% increase in traffic on a 4.2% increase in capacity compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 86.0%.
The following table shows the operational results for August and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
|
August
|
Year-to-Date
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
4,348
|
4,195
|
3.6%
|
31,211
|
31,107
|
0.3%
|
Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic"
|
5,191
|
4,964
|
4.6%
|
37,661
|
37,086
|
1.6%
|
Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity"
|
6,035
|
5,791
|
4.2%
|
44,640
|
44,072
|
1.3%
|
Passenger load factor
|
86.0%
|
85.7%
|
0.3 pts
|
84.4%
|
84.1%
|
0.3 pts
MAINLINE
Mainline reported a 3.6% increase in traffic on a 3.2% increase in capacity compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 86.5%. Mainline also reported 77.7% of its flights arrived on time in August 2019, compared to 75.0% reported in August 2018.
The following table shows mainline operational results for August and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
|
August
|
Year-to-Date
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
3,355
|
3,264
|
2.8%
|
23,841
|
24,352
|
(2.1)%
|
RPMs (000,000)
|
4,688
|
4,523
|
3.6%
|
33,933
|
33,888
|
0.1%
|
ASMs (000,000)
|
5,417
|
5,247
|
3.2%
|
40,030
|
40,054
|
(0.1)%
|
Passenger load factor
|
86.5%
|
86.2%
|
0.3 pts
|
84.8%
|
84.6%
|
0.2 pts
|
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
|
77.7%
|
75.0%
|
2.7 pts
|
80.1%
|
82.2%
|
(2.1) pts
REGIONAL
Regional traffic increased 14.1% on a 13.6% increase in capacity compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 0.2 points to 81.4%. Alaska's regional partners also reported 84.9% of flights arrived on time in August 2019, compared to 74.2% in August 2018.
The following table shows regional operational results for August and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
|
August
|
Year-to-Date
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
993
|
931
|
6.7%
|
7,370
|
6,755
|
9.1%
|
RPMs (000,000)
|
503
|
441
|
14.1%
|
3,728
|
3,198
|
16.6%
|
ASMs (000,000)
|
618
|
544
|
13.6%
|
4,610
|
4,018
|
14.7%
|
Passenger load factor
|
81.4%
|
81.2%
|
0.2 pts
|
80.9%
|
79.6%
|
1.3 pts
|
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
|
84.9%
|
74.2%
|
10.7 pts
|
83.3%
|
84.6%
|
(1.3) pts
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
SOURCE Alaska Air Group Inc.
Share this article