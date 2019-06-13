Alaska Air Group reports May 2019 operational results

SEATTLE, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported May operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of Ravn Air.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 1.0% increase in traffic on a 0.7% increase in capacity compared to May 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 85.7%.

The following table shows the operational results for May and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



May

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 4,028

4,042

(0.3)%

18,237

18,370

(0.7)% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 4,884

4,835

1.0%

21,951

21,837

0.5% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,702

5,660

0.7%

26,663

26,597

0.2% Passenger load factor 85.7%

85.4%

0.3 pts

82.3%

82.1%

0.2 pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported flat traffic on a 0.3% decrease in capacity compared to May 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 86.1%. Mainline also reported 82.7% of its flights arrived on time in May 2019, compared to 81.8% reported in May 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for May and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



May

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,076

3,162

(2.7)%

13,834

14,398

(3.9)% RPMs (000,000) 4,402

4,403

—%

19,738

19,966

(1.1)% ASMs (000,000) 5,115

5,132

(0.3)%

23,880

24,188

(1.3)% Passenger load factor 86.1%

85.8%

0.3 pts

82.7%

82.5%

0.2 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 82.7%

81.8%

0.9 pts

79.5%

83.6%

(4.1) pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 11.6% on an 11.2% increase in capacity compared to May 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 82.1 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 88.2% of flights arrived on time in May 2019, compared to 87.8% in May 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for May and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



May

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 952

880

8.2%

4,403

3,972

10.9% RPMs (000,000) 482

432

11.6%

2,213

1,871

18.3% ASMs (000,000) 587

528

11.2%

2,783

2,409

15.5% Passenger load factor 82.1%

81.8%

0.3 pts

79.5%

77.7%

1.8 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 88.2%

87.8%

0.4 pts

81.6%

86.4%

(4.8) pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.

