Alaska Air Group reports October 2019 operational results

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported October operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 3.4% increase in traffic on a 3.6% increase in capacity compared to October 2018. Load factor decreased 0.1 points to 83.7%.

The following table shows the operational results for October and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



October

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,913

3,744

4.5%

38,931

38,429

1.3% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 4,626

4,472

3.4%

46,739

45,745

2.2% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,528

5,337

3.6%

55,533

54,593

1.7% Passenger load factor 83.7%

83.8%

(0.1) pts

84.2%

83.8%

0.4 pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 2.0% increase in traffic on a 2.3% increase in capacity compared to October 2018. Load factor decreased 0.3 points to 83.9%. Mainline also reported 84.3% of its flights arrived on time in October 2019, compared to 80.0% reported in October 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for October and year-to-date compared to the prior-year periods:



October

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 2,943

2,888

1.9%

29,668

29,995

(1.1)% RPMs (000,000) 4,138

4,057

2.0%

42,055

41,734

0.8% ASMs (000,000) 4,932

4,820

2.3%

49,747

49,550

0.4% Passenger load factor 83.9%

84.2%

(0.3) pts

84.5%

84.2%

0.3 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 84.3%

80.0%

4.3 pts

80.7%

82.9%

(2.2) pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 17.6% on a 15.3% increase in capacity compared to October 2018. Load factor increased 1.6 points to 81.9%. Alaska's regional partners also reported 86.4% of flights arrived on time in October 2019, compared to 78.4% in October 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for October and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



October

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 970

856

13.3%

9,263

8,434

9.8% RPMs (000,000) 488

415

17.6%

4,684

4,011

16.8% ASMs (000,000) 596

517

15.3%

5,786

5,043

14.7% Passenger load factor 81.9%

80.3%

1.6 pts

81.0%

79.5%

1.5 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 86.4%

78.4%

8.0 pts

83.9%

83.9%

—

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,300 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.

