Alaska Air Group to announce financial results

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will announce its 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A conference call is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at www.alaskaair.com/investors.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Air Group

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

