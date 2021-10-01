Alaska Air Group to announce financial results

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will announce its 2021 third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 21, 2021. A conference call is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at www.alaskaair.com/investors.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Air Group