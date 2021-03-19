Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop from Anchorage to Minneapolis-St. Paul

"We are looking forward to welcoming more guests to the Great Land in 2021 and expanding service for the residents of Alaska," said Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines' regional vice president. "With a massive network across the state and our naturally socially distanced outdoor spaces, this route offers easy access to Denali, kayaking, sightseeing, and the most sustainably managed fishing in the world. Alaska is a safe and attractive travel destination for friends and family."

Start Date End Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft June 19, 2021 Aug 15, 2021 Anchorage – Minn.- St. Paul Sat, Sun 737

This summer, Alaska will fly nonstop to 11 destinations between Anchorage and the Lower 48 and Hawaii including: Minneapolis-St. Paul; Chicago; Denver; Honolulu; Maui; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco and Seattle. Four of the cities on the West Coast are also Alaska hubs, which allow for improved connectivity for guests traveling to other locations.

"With the addition of these nonstops, we are committed to keeping Alaska and our guests connected across our network," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of network and alliances. "Not only do guests have new nonstop destinations to choose from, Alaskans will also be able to take advantage of our new oneworld partnership and the opportunity to travel to over 800 global destinations served by our partners."

Introductory one-way fares between Anchorage and Minneapolis-St. Paul start at $98, and one-way fares between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Anchorage begin at $99. For full terms and conditions, including blackout dates and fees, visit alaskaair.com.

For introductory fare, tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Mar. 23, 2021, for travel on Saturdays and Sundays between June 19, 2021 and Aug. 15, 2021. Day of week and other restrictions may apply. A $125 (USD) change fee per person applies to changes of ticketed travel. Fares include all taxes, fees, and charges, are in U.S. dollars and are subject to change without notice. Additional U.S. taxes may apply to itineraries involving more than one stopover or a stopover lasting more than 12 hours. Tickets are nonrefundable. Applicable fare and tax differences apply to any changes made after ticketing. A ticket purchased at an Alaska Airlines airport location or through one of our reservation call centers will cost $15.00 (USD) more per person than the advertised fare. Some flights may be operated by or in conjunction with Horizon Air or SkyWest Airlines. Bag fees apply for checked baggage. See our checked baggage policy at www.alaskaair.com for more details.

