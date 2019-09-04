Alaska Airlines announces new service from San Luis Obispo

"We are excited to add nonstop service to San Diego and Portland, Oregon, from San Luis Obispo, furthering our commitment to California's Central Coast," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. "Whether visiting nearby Paso Robles to experience the renowned food and wine scene, cycling through hills and vistas, or enjoying our on-board West Coast-inspired food and beverage menu, Alaska guests can look forward to experiencing our award-winning service."

Effective Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Jan. 7, 2020 San Diego – San Luis Obispo 11:55 a.m. 1:07 p.m. Daily E175 Jan. 7, 2020 San Luis Obispo – San Diego 1:50 p.m. 2:57 p.m. Daily E175 June 18, 2020 Portland – San Luis Obispo 1:10 p.m. 3:18 p.m. Daily E175 June 18, 2020 San Luis Obispo – Portland 3:55 p.m. 6:03 p.m. Daily E175

"These new Alaska Airlines flights are the successful outcome of years of planning and coordination," said Kevin Bumen, A.A.E., San Luis Obispo airport director. "With the help of our community partners, the county and the airport are excited to bring these new opportunities to our travelers, and to provide deeper connections into the Alaska Airlines network."

Alaska will operate once daily nonstop service between San Luis Obispo and San Diego, and between San Luis Obispo and Portland, Oregon. Guests can begin booking travel today. The new routes further amplify Alaska's commitment to the California market, building on recently-announced service additions linking San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego to destinations including Anchorage, Boise, Spokane and Redmond/Bend.

San Luis Obispo, well-known for its wine and food scene, is a key new market for the airline and underscores Alaska's commitment to providing guests with bright flavors inspired by the West Coast. Alaska has a long-standing partnership with Broken Earth Winery, based in nearby Paso Robles, California, and currently serves noteworthy wine blends on all Main Cabin flights.

With Alaska's much-loved Wine Flies Free program, wine aficionados can check a case of wine with no baggage fee, after visiting 31 West Coast cities, including San Luis Obispo. For sports enthusiasts looking to break a sweat while on vacation, Alaska's sports equipment checked bag program is one to take advantage of.

To celebrate the start of service, Alaska and the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport hosted a press conference and celebration today. During the event, the airport unveiled a specially commissioned chalk mural by local artist Rachel Hamann, of Dot + Cross Studio, who created the artwork over the past week. The mural, which encompasses the airport's two-story parking elevator and is highly visible to all airport visitors, is a whimsical take on vintage airplane banners and features the Alaska logo and iconic aircraft tail.

