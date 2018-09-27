Alaska Airlines announces tickets now on sale for Paine Field flights

Along with providing low fares and great service, Alaska is eager to make air travel easier and more convenient from Paine Field – with its brand new commercial airport terminal – and help ease traffic congestion on the roads: More than one million travelers who live north of Seattle will enjoy shorter commutes to Paine Field instead of heading farther south to Sea-Tac Airport. The new airport and service will also add jobs and economic growth to Snohomish County.

Alaska is also excited to offer more options to its guests. The airline recently acquired five additional gate times from Southwest Airlines at Paine Field, which would allow Alaska to offer up to 18 daily nonstop departures in early 2019 upon receipt of required government approvals. This would mean more frequencies to several of the previously announced destinations: Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. The all-jet service would be provided by Horizon Air flying the Embraer 175 aircraft featuring first class and premium class cabins.

"We're tremendously honored to be a part of this historic moment with the opening of a brand new commercial airport," said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines' chief commercial officer. "Providing all new service from Paine Field and further expanding where we fly our guests, including from our Global Partners' major international hubs, highlights the strong growth in our region and a thriving West Coast."

To celebrate the start of ticket sales, Alaska is offering a two-day sale on fares to and from Paine Field starting at low as $39 one-way*. And for all nonstop flights flown to and from Paine Field through March 31, 2019, Mileage Plan members will earn double miles after they register for a special promotion*.

"We're so proud of our team for all of their hard work and dedication at Paine Field to get ready to fly our guests to great places throughout the West," said Gary Beck, Horizon Air president and CEO. "Our employees are just as thrilled as nearly everyone else about our new destination."

The E175 aircraft offers a three-class cabin, including first class and premium class – with more legroom, early boarding and complimentary drinks and snacks. On the E175, every seat is either a window or an aisle – there are no middle seats. Guests will enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows, free texting, and new fresh and local food items and beverage selections onboard. This is all part of Alaska's award-winning service and focus on offering low fares and great value to our guests.

"Alaska Airlines flew from Paine Field back in the 1940s and 50s. We're excited to have the airline return to Everett," said Brett Smith, chief executive officer of Propeller Airports, the company which built the new, state-of-the-art terminal. "We're ready to join with Alaska to provide terrific service to our guests."

Flyers can earn and redeem miles with Alaska's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program, with award travel that starts at only 5,000 miles. With Alaska and its Global Partners, members can travel to more than 900 destinations around the world.

The flight schedule for service between Paine Field and the eight destinations is available at blog.alaskaair.com. After the initial start of service on Feb. 11, the planned daily flight frequencies will increase over the course of several weeks to ensure new operations are running smoothly.

Tickets for the new service from Paine Field are available for purchase at www.alaskaair.com or 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).

Editor's note: High definition video of Alaska Airlines' Embraer 175 aircraft is available for download here.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

*Offer Terms & Conditions: Limited time offer. Double miles for Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members who fly a qualifying nonstop flight between February 11, 2019 and March 31, 2019, between Everett (PAE) and any of the following airports: Portland (PDX), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Orange County (SNA), San Diego (SAN) or Phoenix (PHX). Service to/from PAE remains subject to government approval. Mileage Plan member must register for the promotion here before the first qualifying flight. Flight must be marketed by Alaska Airlines and operated by Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air or SkyWest. Mileage for qualifying flights must be credited to a member's Mileage Plan account. Not valid on free or award travel. Double miles do not count towards Mileage Plan Elite Status. Double miles will be awarded within four to six weeks of meeting the promotion's qualifications. All terms and conditions of the Mileage Plan program apply. Offer subject to change without notice.

*General Terms and Conditions for introductory fares: Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or all days. Some markets may not operate daily service. Fares are nonrefundable, are priced in U.S. dollars, and include all applicable taxes, fees and charges based on one-way travel. A ticket purchased through one of our reservation call centers will cost $15.00 more per person than the advertised fare. Differences in fare and taxes, fees and charges apply to any changes made after ticketing. A $125 change fee per person applies to changes made within 60 days of ticketed travel. Other restrictions — such as day of week, blackout dates and advance purchase requirements — may apply. Some flights may be operated by Horizon Air, SkyWest or PenAir. Additional U.S. taxes may apply to itineraries involving more than one stopover or a stopover lasting more than 12 hours. Bag fees apply for checked baggage. See alaskaair.com or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR for complete fare rules, checked baggage policies and more information.

