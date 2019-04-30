Alaska Airlines Named the Official Airline of Seattle Pride

"Alaska Airlines is all about people – our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve," said Diana Birkett Rakow, Alaska Airlines Vice President of External Relations. "As we mark the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall, we are honored to show our pride, celebrate progress and recognize where we all have more work to do."

"Alaska Airlines has been with our community every step of the way," said Seattle Pride Board President, Kevin Toovey. "Pride is our perennial reminder that no matter how far we have come, the march continues. As this year's presenting sponsor, Alaska will help us celebrate Seattle Pride's 45th Anniversary in an incredibly meaningful – and welcoming – way."

Alaska is fully committed to celebrating diversity, inclusion, and the fight for equality. Alaska also recognizes we can do better and appreciates that challenge. This challenge is met daily by Alaska employees, and led by our employee resource groups, such as GLOBE.

For the 10,000+ Alaska Airlines employees who call Washington home, Seattle Pride is especially symbolic – it is a time for celebration, remembrance and reflection. Alaska Airlines will continue its tradition of partnering and marching in pride parades up and down the West Coast – from San Diego, to Honolulu, to Anchorage.

