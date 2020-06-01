Alaska Airlines offers devoted customers more benefits - in the air and on the ground

SEATTLE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Alaska Airlines customers and members of the award-winning Mileage Plan have three new promotions to enjoy. In addition to guaranteeing 2020 elite status through 2021, the airline is extending a 50% bonus of elite qualifying miles for flights taken through the end of the year. Plus, for the first time ever, Alaska Airlines Visa® cardholders can use their card to earn elite qualifying miles, and consumer cardholders can earn double miles for qualifying restaurant purchases.

"We are thankful to our loyal guests for their support during this unprecedented time," said Ryan Butz, Alaska's managing director of loyalty. "In addition to continuing to offer flexibility and assurance when booking flights, members can now earn miles and status when using our Alaska Airlines Visa credit card. We look forward to seeing our guests onboard when the time is right and hope this promotion can aid local restaurants and economies."

50% Bonus of Elite Qualifying Miles - Limited Time Offer

For all flights completed June 1 through Dec. 31, 2020 , Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members will receive a 50% bonus of elite qualifying miles to help earn higher elite status more quickly. (*Registration isn't required for this special, limited time offer.)

Alaska Airlines Visa Cardholders - First Time Limited Time Offers

Earn toward status while you spend. Cardholders can earn 2,500 elite qualifying miles for every $5,000 spent on purchases with an Alaska Airlines consumer or business Visa card from June 1 through Sept. 30, 2020 , up to a maximum of 10,000 elite qualifying miles per cardholder.

Want to support your favorite local restaurants? Alaska Visa consumer cardholders can earn two miles for every dollar spent, up to $1,500 , at restaurants and take-out, including delivery services from June 1 through July 31, 2020 .

Alaska's Mileage Plan features 16 global partners, which fly to more than 800 destinations around the world.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide.

