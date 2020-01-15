Alaska Airlines to launch daily nonstop service between Seattle and Monterey, California

"We're working hard to connect destinations where our guests want to fly along the West Coast," said David Besse, Alaska's manager of network planning. "Our customers throughout the Central Coast won't have to drive several hours to catch a flight from other Bay Area airports. They can stay close to home and fly directly to Seattle, and connect with all the possibilities at our hometown hub."

Alaska remains committed to offering the most nonstop flights from Sea-Tac, with Monterey becoming the 92nd nonstop destination this summer.

New service: Start Date Destination Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft June 18 Seattle-Monterey 11:10 a.m. 1:35 p.m. Daily E175 June 18 Monterey-Seattle 2:15 p.m. 4:40 p.m. Daily E175

"This is a great day for the Central Coast. We're excited to welcome Alaska Airlines and its service to Seattle to our community and our region," said Michael La Pier, Executive Director of Monterey Regional Airport. "Our travelers have been asking for this new service for some time. We're very pleased that Alaska has expanded our partnership and shown confidence that we can and will support this new route."

Alaska currently offers nonstop jet service between San Diego and Monterey. So, in addition to flyers along the Central Coast traveling south to sunny San Diego, they'll soon be able to head north to the spectacular scenery of the Pacific Northwest.

The all-jet service between Seattle and Monterey will be provided by Alaska's sister carrier, Horizon Air, flying the Embraer 175 aircraft featuring first class and premium class cabins. On the E175, every seat is either a window or aisle – there are no middle seats. Guests will enjoy Wi-Fi connectivity, hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed on personal devices and free texting while onboard. It's all part of Alaska's award-winning service and focus on offering low fares and great value to our guests.

