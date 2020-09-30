Alaska Airlines to offer rapid COVID-19 testing for Hawaii-bound guests

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help guests prepare for Hawaii's pre-travel testing program, Alaska Airlines will partner with Carbon Health to offer rapid COVID-19 testing at its pop-up clinics across the West Coast, starting Oct. 12 in Seattle. Hawaii will begin to welcome back visitors on Oct. 15 by allowing out-of-state travelers to enjoy the islands without a 14-day quarantine when they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their final leg of departure to Hawaii.

Tech-enabled health care provider Carbon Health will make rapid COVID-19 testing available at its pop-up clinic located in downtown Seattle at 220 6th Avenue North. Guests will be able to make an appointment with Carbon Health starting Oct. 8, with priority testing for Alaska Airlines flyers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PDT, starting on Oct. 12. Test results will be ready within two hours at a discounted cost of $135. More information, including how to schedule an appointment, will be available after Oct. 5 at alaskaair.com/hawaii-bound.

At this time, testing will be offered in Seattle, as the airline has focused the full return of twice-daily flights to all four major Hawaiian Islands from its largest hub starting Oct. 15. Additionally, on Nov. 1, nonstop service to Hawaii will resume from Portland, Oregon; San Jose, California; and San Diego, California. Hawaii service will begin from Anchorage, Alaska, and Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Carbon Health is planning additional pop-up and full-service clinics for rapid COVID-19 testing in those Lower 48 cities in the coming weeks.

"Our guests have been eager to return to the Hawaiian Islands and we're excited to be adding more ways to safely get them there," said Sangita Woerner, Alaska's senior vice president of marketing and guest experience. "By assisting our guests with convenient testing options as they prepare for their trip, we're working together to help keep each other, and Hawaii, safe."

"Carbon Health is excited to partner with Alaska Airlines to support their guests with a safe, responsible way to fly to Hawaii," said Eren Bali, Carbon Health's CEO. "Our innovative COVID-19 pop-up testing clinics and dedicated rapid test offering to Alaska's guests provide a hassle-free, convenient way for travelers to get tested and see their results within two hours. We look forward to our launch in Seattle and expansion across the West Coast in the coming weeks."

Carbon Health utilizes the Abbott ID NOW rapid test, which meets the requirements of the State of Hawaii's pre-travel testing program. The company will work closely with the Hawaii Department of Health to meet the state's Trusted Testing Partner requirements. Testing will be available for all Alaska guests – of any age over three months old – as well as for travelers to the state of Alaska, which also has a 72-hour testing requirement.

Alaska Airlines will continue to share available testing options with guests, including the State of Hawaii's trusted testing partners, as the airline continues to expand its list of testing providers. In addition, Alaska has been working closely with the Port of Seattle on developing future opportunities for on-site testing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"We appreciate Alaska's shared commitment in providing new health services to customers at SEA," said Lance Lyttle, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's managing director. "We all recognize that there is no one path forward for defeating COVID-19 and no one solution that will work for every travel situation. To help broaden the options for travelers, we will continue to explore the feasibility of partnering with a health vendor to provide rapid testing at the airport. Multiple measures and new partnerships like these are essential to achieving a safe and full reopening of our economy."

With a continued focus on keeping our guests and employees safe, Alaska has implemented nearly 100 safety measures, as part of the airline's commitment to Next-Level Care. The airline emphasizes a layered approach to safety, which starts with the requirement that all employees and guests wear a face mask or covering through the airport and on board, with no exceptions. Flyers must also enter into a health agreement at check-in to confirm that they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and will adhere to the mask policy. Alaska has also extended physical distancing on board by limiting the number of guests and blocking middle seats through Nov. 30, 2020 and extended its flexible travel policy for all new ticket purchases, including Saver fares, through Dec. 31, 2020.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Carbon Health is the technology-enabled healthcare provider designed from the ground up to put patient care first. By combining technology with modern clinics, it delivers a uniquely seamless experience from virtual care to in-person care to meet patients where they are. Carbon Health removes the boundaries to high-quality, transparent and personal care and envisions making patient-centric, world-class care accessible and a reality for everyone. Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco with clinics across California and virtual care in 16 states across the U.S. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

