Alaska Marine Lines expands Western Alaska service to Arctic ports

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Marine Lines, an Alaska marine transportation company, is expanding its service from Seattle and Anchorage to the Arctic Region in 2019. Bowhead Transport will provide the destination services at the North Slope villages of Point Hope, Point Lay, Wainwright, Utqiagvik (Barrow), and Kaktovik. Alaska Marine Lines will also service Deadhorse with its two annual sealifts. Bowhead, thru its teaming agreement with Alaska Marine Lines, will continue to participate in the door-to-shore service to the Arctic that it initiated over 30 years ago.

The new stops will be added to Alaska Marine Lines' many ports of call, joining the major hubs of Naknek, Dillingham, Nome, Bethel and Kotzebue and more than 65 villages along the coast of Western Alaska.

"Adding these new locations allows us to meet our goal of serving the entire state of Alaska, from Ketchikan to Kaktovik. From April to October each year we bring essential supplies to local villages in Western Alaska and provide critical support to the seafood industry," says Alaska Marine Lines President Kevin Anderson. "Bowhead Transport has been serving Alaska for decades and we are proud to team with them to continue to provide the excellent service their customers depend on."

Alaska Marine Lines provides scheduled and charter barge service to and from Alaska and Hawaii. It offers twice weekly service to Southeast Alaska and Central Alaska, seasonal service to Western and Arctic Alaska, and bi-weekly service to Hawaii. Alaska Marine Lines is part of the Lynden family of companies, whose combined capabilities include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, scheduled and charter barges, intermodal bulk chemical hauls, scheduled and chartered air freighters, domestic and international forwarding and customs services, sanitary bulk commodities hauling, and multi-modal logistics. Lynden companies are repeat winners in the annual Quest for Quality Awards.

