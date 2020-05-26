Alaska Native Corporation, Sand Point Services, Completes Record-Setting Level 3 expansion for St Francis Hospital Trenton, New Jersey

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sand Point Services LLC (SPS), an Alaska Native Corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the TDX Tanadgusix Corporation with offices in Cookstown, NJ, and Anchorage, AK, completed a renovation project at St Francis Hospital in Trenton, NJ, last week. The Sand Point Services (SPS) team completed their work within a record setting two-week period.

The St. Francis Hospital Alternate Care Facility (ACF) project, built for St. Francis Hospital, included the build out to convert a section of the hospital into a 37-bed, non-acute, Level 3, infectious COVID-19 patient care facility. The SPS team was able to mobilize almost immediately and quickly offered design and construction solutions to the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District. The U.S Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Philadelphia District Office, administered the project and provided all oversight. The team met all milestones and the project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget. The work was performed with staff operating two shifts, running 24 hours per day

SPS and their design partners Engineering Design Technologies (EDT), a Marietta GA based company, were awarded the design-build contract following an extensive discussion regarding design-build capabilities specific to the critical nature of the project. In New Jersey and neighboring states, the COVID-19 pandemic's effects are most severe and widespread. Critical hospital space was needed to ensure that affected patients can be treated safely and recover in a safe, and isolated medical facility. Richard Demuth, SPS Vice President, said, "We have an opportunity and responsibility to create a facility to help fight the war against COVID-19. Being a part of this amazing project is tremendously gratifying. With a very aggressive schedule and despite a few unforeseen challenges, I am proud of our team for completing this project on time and under budget." Demuth also praised the subcontractors, saying, "Our subcontractors were the heart of our team. They shared our commitment to operational excellence and treated this project like it was the most important one.

The renovation was performed to promote operational sustainability as well as occupant health and wellness. The project featured upgrades to the hospital's electrical and HVAC systems, 37 patient rooms, plumbing, and finishes to meet COVID-19 standards. The hospital is currently treating patients with COVID-19, so precautions were taken to protect both the patients and the construction team. As a result of extensive planning and schedule coordination, the SPS team was able to complete the project with minimal disruption to patient care and hospital operations. Emergency constructions services are not only about fixing or renovating buildings but are about helping people. Chris Woodruff, President of SPS commented: "As members of the communities we work in, we understand the importance of empathy in the support we provide. As the fight against COVID-19 and need for medical facilities continues, SPS will be ready and able to help."

The medical facility, built in 1874, was founded by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia as Trenton, New Jersey's first hospital. The facility houses an emergency room department, inpatient rooms, outpatient surgical facilities, heart trauma center, and respiratory center, and supports more than 300 medical staff and physicians representing all specialties.

About Sand Point Services

Sand Point Services, LLC, is a national full-service general contractor, specializing in Design-Build and, Bid-Build construction. SPS is currently engaged in projects the United States, including Alaska, California, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. For questions about this project or SPS, please contact Chris Woodruff, President of Sand Point Services, LLC, at 907.602.1012.

Project Photos: Army Corp of Engineers

https://www.nap.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/2146940/army-corps-working-to-construct-alternate-care-facilities-in-new-jersey/

SOURCE Sand Point Services LLC