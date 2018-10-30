ALASTIN Skincare® Announces Partnership With Novel Aesthetic Subscription Service

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. - a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products is pleased to announce a fresh collaboration with HintMD, the leading aesthetics subscription platform that is revolutionizing the aesthetic experience for physicians and patients.

As the fastest growing physician-dispensed skincare line in the United States, ALASTIN Skincare is leading the way in bringing new technology and medical-grade skin care formulations that are scientifically proven and clinically-tested to reinvigorate, protect, and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime.

Through HintMD's novel subscription service, consumers are able to follow customized treatment plans prescribed by their practitioners, that clearly outline their recommended ALASTIN pre- and post-procedure protocol or daily skincare regimen and automatically address their refill needs.

Co-founded by industry veterans Aubrey Rankin and Vojin Kos, HintMD's patent-pending software allows physicians, such as plastic surgeons and dermatologists, to turn any treatment plan into an easy monthly subscription payment for their patients. By introducing skincare subscriptions, physicians can now offer professional-grade products delivered directly to the patient's door, at no cost. Patients can control the delivery frequency using the app, to truly personalize their aesthetic journey, creating better outcomes and more consistent results.

"We value our partnership with HintMD's cutting-edge service that offers a simple solution for patients to receive a truly personalized ALASTIN Skincare experience within a unique subscription model that includes other aesthetic treatments," says Jim Hartman, CCO of ALASTIN Skincare. "Our pre- and post-treatment solutions featuring our patented Tri-Hex Technology® were specially developed to dovetail perfectly with chemical peels, lasers, light based treatments and injectables, so HintMD is a natural collaboration for us and our physician partners."

The HintMD physician platform and patient app also allows for unified integration with existing rewards programs as well as skincare purchases from ALASTIN Skincare.

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a novel combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

About HintMD

Founded in 2014, HintMD, Inc. is the leading aesthetic subscription platform that is revolutionizing the aesthetic experience for physicians and patients. The company partners with board certified physicians to create insight into gaps in patient care and offers personalized treatment plan subscription solutions to drive patient engagement, compliance and improved clinical outcomes. HintMD is based in Pleasanton, California, supporting the needs of the medical aesthetic industry consisting of more than 30,000 physician-owned practices. To find out how HintMD is transforming the aesthetics industry visit hintmd.com

