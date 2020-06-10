ALASTIN Skincare®'s INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology® Helps Accelerate Recovery from Post-Injection Bruising and Swelling

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. - a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, is pleased to announce the publication of a clinical study highlighting their most recent award-winning breakthrough product, INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology®. Published by the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD), the peer-reviewed publication authored by Alan D. Widgerow MBBCh MMed (Plast) FCS, Carolyn Jacob MD and Melanie D. Palm MD MBA*, reviews the science behind the product and demonstrates the clinical utility of combining a topical adjunct with injectable procedures.

Aesthetic injectable procedures play an integral part in every aesthetic medical practice, from dermal filler and neuromodulator injections to more complex energy device-based procedures. Subsequent bruising and swelling are the most common sequelae with few good options to help address these outcomes when they occur. It is widely recognized that patients' satisfaction with their injectable provider can be impacted by the degree of bruising and swelling they experience after a procedure. INhance Post-Injection Serum was introduced early this year to address these issues and to help improve overall patient satisfaction after an injectable procedure.

"A bruise can appear minutes to hours after an injury. Bruises are created by byproducts made up of broken-down hemoglobin under the skin which contribute to the various colors of the bruise that slowly resolve over time. INhance utilizes proprietary ChromaFADE Technology™ along with other active peptides and botanicals that work synergistically to hasten the body's process of clearing the debris," stated Alan D. Widgerow, Chief Medical Officer of ALASTIN. He continued, "The inclusion of TriHex Technology® in the formulation also supports the skin's ability to generate new collagen, elastin, hyaluronic acid and serves as an excellent adjunct to further enhance the injectable results."

In the multi-center, randomized, double-blind clinical study, two bruise models were studied and used to create similar bruises on the subjects' left and right arms. One arm was treated with INhance Post-Injection Serum, while the control arm was treated with a bland moisturizer comparator. The clinical study results demonstrated that participants on day 2 and 3 who used INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology had 73% less bruise color intensity and significant improvement over the comparator. Overall, 81% of subjects applying the INhance topically had less bruising on day 2 and 3 than the comparator.

INhance was uniquely formulated for use on all areas of the face including the body of the lip, a popular area for injection and more prone to bruising. The incorporation of Xylitol, a sugar also found in some chewing gums and toothpastes, has a slightly sweet flavor and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antibiofilm effects, especially when combined with Lactoferrin.

INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology retails for $55 and can be purchased from ALASTIN Skincare® aesthetic physicians' offices. Visit www.alastin.com for more information and to find a physician retailer near you.

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

@AlastinSkincare

#AlastinSkincare

* Alan D. Widgerow MBBCh MMed (Plast) FCS, Carolyn Jacob MD, Melanie D. Palm MD MBA, John A. Garruto BS, Michaela Bell BS MBA (April 2020). "Developing a Topical Adjunct to Injectable Procedures", Journal of Drugs in Dermatology

SOURCE ALASTIN Skincare, Inc.

Related Links

http://Alastin.com

