ALASTIN Skincare®'s TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology® Accelerates Body Sculpting Results with Unique Peptide and Liposome Delivery System

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. - a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, is pleased to announce the publication of a clinical study and scientific article highlighting their most recent breakthrough product, TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology®. Published by the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD), the peer-reviewed articles review the science behind the product and demonstrate the clinical effectiveness of combining this revolutionary topical treatment with the non-surgical fat reduction procedure cryolipolysis.

STIMULATING FAT ELIMINATION PROCESSES TO ENHANCE RESULTS FROM NON-SURGICAL FAT REDUCTION PROCEDURES

The Alastin TransFORM Body Treatment with patented TriHex Technology works with popular non-invasive fat reduction and skin tightening procedures to accelerate outcomes by supporting the body's natural repair processes. The article by Alan D. Widgerow MBBCh MMed FCS(Plast) FACS, Suzanne L. Kilmer MD, John A. Garruto BS, and W. Grant Stevens MD FACS, entitled "Non-Surgical Fat Reduction and Topical Modulation of Adipose Tissue Physiology," concludes that the application of TransFORM helps remove waste lipid products created by non-surgical fat reduction procedures to further enhance results from these procedures. This is achieved through peptides that are primed to stimulate autophagic processes, resulting in enhanced lipid droplet breakdown, macrophage clustering and the optimized resolution of programmed fat tissue destruction.

Suzanne Kilmer, MD, a co-author of this article, states, "I have been very impressed with ALASTIN Skincare and their dedication to scientific rigor with a unique focus on disruptive aesthetic technologies, including their latest introduction, TransFORM Body Treatment. It is a pleasure to work with a company that is always thinking ahead of the market, anticipating the next big breakthrough, and then executing on those concepts by incorporating them in new products to benefit aesthetic patients."

TRIHEX TECHNOLOGY COMBINED WITH A UNIQUE PEPTIDE IN A LIPOSOMAL DELIVERY SYSTEM (LIPODRONE™) IMPROVES BODY CONTOURING

A double-blind randomized controlled clinical trial conducted by Amir Moradi MD, MBA evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of topical body treatments in combination with cryolipolysis procedures. The trial studied female subjects between 25 and 65 years of age with clearly visible bilateral subcutaneous arm fat who underwent cryolipolysis treatment. Following cryolipolysis on the upper arm area, subjects were randomized to receive TransFORM on one arm and a bland moisturizer on the other, with twice daily applications. Of 11 subjects evaluated over a 24 week period, overall contour consistently improved and faster attainment of contour results were achieved on the TriHex arm.

According to Amir Moradi, MD, principal investigator for the trial, "Both the subjects and our research team noticed a difference between the TransFORM Body Treatment and the placebo side of the patients within a few weeks, although both were blinded to treatment product. Once the study was completed, we saw a dramatic difference in volume reduction comparing the treated and placebo sides. Further studies at our site and others have shown similar results, adding more power to the significance of these findings."

Designed to assess the ability of TransFORM Body to speed up the process of fat droplet elimination after a cryolipolysis procedure, the study demonstrated a statistically significantly more rapid clinical outcome and contour improvement when used twice daily following treatment. The study also demonstrated an improvement in skin laxity in addition to the contour improvement.

TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology retails for $195 and can be purchased from ALASTIN Skincare® aesthetic physicians' offices. Visit www.alastin.com for more information and to find a physician retailer near you.

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

