Alba Wheels Up Welcomes New EVP of Customs and Trade Compliance: Brenda Custer-Espeleta

Ms. Espeleta is well-versed in Foreign Trade Zone operations, having set up four zones and drafted the operational and compliance procedures. She has served as a global compliance advisor for a power amplifier company, establishing their global compliance practices and facilitating product delivery into highly protectionist countries. Ms. Espeleta has volunteered her time for the betterment of the industry as a past Director for the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA); a past Director of the Customs Broker and Forwarder Association of Northern California (CBFANC) for nine years; and a member of the Trade Support Network.

Ms. Espeleta holds a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude, from Humboldt State University. Prior to getting into the wonderful world of trade, Ms. Espeleta was a high-school teacher.

Damien Stile, Alba CEO, stated, "Brenda joins the organization at an important inflection point for Alba as we continue to experience strong growth and expand deeper in our areas of expertise. We will continue to provide high quality compliance services that meet our customer's needs in an everchanging environment. Brenda has a great reputation in the marketplace, and we are thrilled to have Brenda onboard."

About Alba Wheels Up

Alba is a logistics company providing customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and other supply chain services for importers and exporters across diverse sectors including apparel, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and food and drugs. The company primarily operates out of its headquarters in Valley Stream, NY and has offices in California, New Jersey, and Texas. www.albawheelsup.com

