Albatross Designs Opens Its Headquarters in Europe

With the increasing severity of environmental issues and the ever-growing demand for eco-friendly products in Europe, Albatross Designs has decided to expand its capabilities to the European market, oversee R&D processes for some of the Albatross Designs' product pipeline there, and forge strong partnerships with private and government partners.

"This is a tremendous moment in the life of Albatross Designs because now we will be able to test upcoming, innovative sustainable products and technologies in two very different yet very similar places which means an opportunity to learn quickly, and hopefully, contribute to a reduction in pollution that much quicker. Our direct presence in Europe will also help us to expand the very successful Albatross Blade Take Back Program as well as many other projects currently underway," said Andrew LaCenere, Founder & CEO.

Based in the Lombardia region of Italy, internationally recognized as one of the most dynamic design hubs in the world, Albatross Designs Europe is now also well positioned to provide improved logistic processes with more flexible customs and lower shipping costs when marketing and distributing in Europe.

Who Is Albatross Designs?

Founded in late 2015 with the goal of eliminating plastic from shaving, Albatross Designs has helped prevent nearly a million shaves with disposable plastic razors. The company currently has several products in its pipeline – from living roofs and evaporative cooling systems to sustainability-promoting software—and is driven by a team of passionate professionals determined to use the power of design to protect our planet.

